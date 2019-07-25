Chimerix Inc. (CMRX) and Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) and Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chimerix Inc. 3 20.12 N/A -1.43 0.00 Cellectis S.A. 18 37.79 N/A -1.62 0.00

In table 1 we can see Chimerix Inc. and Cellectis S.A.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chimerix Inc. 0.00% -37.3% -35.1% Cellectis S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Chimerix Inc.’s 1.43 beta indicates that its volatility is 43.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Cellectis S.A. has a 1.75 beta and it is 75.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Chimerix Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.6 while its Quick Ratio is 13.6. On the competitive side is, Cellectis S.A. which has a 10.4 Current Ratio and a 10.4 Quick Ratio. Chimerix Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cellectis S.A.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Chimerix Inc. and Cellectis S.A.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chimerix Inc. 0 3 1 2.25 Cellectis S.A. 0 0 1 3.00

Chimerix Inc. has a 1.16% upside potential and a consensus target price of $3.5. On the other hand, Cellectis S.A.’s potential upside is 158.66% and its average target price is $38.67. The data provided earlier shows that Cellectis S.A. appears more favorable than Chimerix Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Chimerix Inc. and Cellectis S.A. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 80.1% and 34%. About 1.3% of Chimerix Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chimerix Inc. 37.83% 39.39% 73.58% 10.84% -20.69% 43.19% Cellectis S.A. -3.25% -4.03% 11.65% -28.06% -32.66% 14.53%

For the past year Chimerix Inc. was more bullish than Cellectis S.A.

Summary

Cellectis S.A. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Chimerix Inc.

Chimerix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of serious viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of serious adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients. It is also developing CMX521, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical stage for the treatment and prevention of norovirus; and CMX157, a nucleoside analog, which is in Phase II clinical stage to treat HIV and hepatitis B virus infection. It has a license agreement with ContraVir Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of brincidofovir and CMX157 for certain antiviral indications; and BARDA for the development of brincidofovir for the treatment of smallpox. Chimerix, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Cellectis S.A., a gene-editing company, develops and sells immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer in France. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. Its lead product candidate is UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19 expressing hematologic malignancies, which develop in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and CLL. The companyÂ’s products also comprise UCART123 for acute myeloid leukemia indications and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; UCARTCS1 for multiple myeloma (MM) indications; UCART22 for ALL; and UCART38 for T-cell ALL and MM. In addition, it focuses on applying its gene-editing technologies to develop new generation plant products in the field of agricultural biotechnology. The company has strategic alliances with Pfizer Inc. to generate CAR T-cells in the field of oncology; Les Laboratoires Servier SAS to develop and commercialize product candidates; The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to research and develop novel cellular immunotherapies for patients suffering from various liquid tumors; and Cornell University to accelerate the development of a targeted immunotherapy for patients with acute myeloid leukemia. Cellectis S.A. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.