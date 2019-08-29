Chimerix Inc. (CMRX) and Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Comparison side by side

Both Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) and Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chimerix Inc. 3 14.39 N/A -1.37 0.00 Cara Therapeutics Inc. 20 53.27 N/A -2.10 0.00

Demonstrates Chimerix Inc. and Cara Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chimerix Inc. 0.00% -37.3% -35.1% Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.3% -44.4%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.22 shows that Chimerix Inc. is 22.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 2.19 which is 119.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Chimerix Inc. is 13.6 while its Current Ratio is 13.6. Meanwhile, Cara Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.4 while its Quick Ratio is 3.4. Chimerix Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Chimerix Inc. and Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chimerix Inc. 0 3 1 2.25 Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

$3.5 is Chimerix Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 65.09%. Competitively the consensus price target of Cara Therapeutics Inc. is $29.17, which is potential 26.39% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Chimerix Inc. seems more appealing than Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 76.5% of Chimerix Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 57.6% of Cara Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.6% of Chimerix Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.8% of Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chimerix Inc. 0.84% -13.25% 32.84% 50.63% -17.62% 40.08% Cara Therapeutics Inc. -8.87% 7.02% 26.4% 57.92% 33.82% 84.15%

For the past year Chimerix Inc. was less bullish than Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Chimerix Inc. beats Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Chimerix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of serious viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of serious adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients. It is also developing CMX521, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical stage for the treatment and prevention of norovirus; and CMX157, a nucleoside analog, which is in Phase II clinical stage to treat HIV and hepatitis B virus infection. It has a license agreement with ContraVir Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of brincidofovir and CMX157 for certain antiviral indications; and BARDA for the development of brincidofovir for the treatment of smallpox. Chimerix, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pain and pruritus by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. It is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate comprises I.V. CR845, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute postoperative pain in adult patients, as well as in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of uremic pruritus disease. It is also developing Oral CR845 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat uremic pruritus; and CR701, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of neuropathic and inflammatory pain. The company has license agreements with Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 for acute pain and uremic pruritus in Japan; and Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corporation to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 in South Korea. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.