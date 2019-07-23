Chimerix Inc. (CMRX) and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Comparing side by side

Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chimerix Inc. 3 21.11 N/A -1.43 0.00 AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 18.47 N/A -0.05 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Chimerix Inc. and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chimerix Inc. 0.00% -37.3% -35.1% AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 51.6% -83.7%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.43 beta indicates that Chimerix Inc. is 43.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 25.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.25 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Chimerix Inc. are 13.6 and 13.6. Competitively, AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 1.5 and 1.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Chimerix Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Chimerix Inc. and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chimerix Inc. 0 3 1 2.25 AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Chimerix Inc.’s downside potential is -3.58% at a $3.5 consensus target price. On the other hand, AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 142.42% and its consensus target price is $1.67. The information presented earlier suggests that AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Chimerix Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Chimerix Inc. and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 80.1% and 32.4%. About 1.3% of Chimerix Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chimerix Inc. 37.83% 39.39% 73.58% 10.84% -20.69% 43.19% AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. -12.31% -20.19% 35.34% -57.09% -64.05% -50.12%

For the past year Chimerix Inc. has 43.19% stronger performance while AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -50.12% weaker performance.

Summary

Chimerix Inc. beats AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Chimerix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of serious viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of serious adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients. It is also developing CMX521, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical stage for the treatment and prevention of norovirus; and CMX157, a nucleoside analog, which is in Phase II clinical stage to treat HIV and hepatitis B virus infection. It has a license agreement with ContraVir Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of brincidofovir and CMX157 for certain antiviral indications; and BARDA for the development of brincidofovir for the treatment of smallpox. Chimerix, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for cancer and related diseases. The companyÂ’s pipeline of product candidates include Tivozanib, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) to optimize VEGF blockade; Ficlatuzumab, a hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) inhibitory antibody, which has completed Phase II trial that inhibits the activity of the HGF/c-Met pathway; and AV-203, an anti-ErbB3 specific monoclonal antibody that has completed a Phase I dose escalation study. Its development programs also comprise AV-380, a humanized IgG1 inhibitory monoclonal antibody for the treatment or prevention of cachexia; and the AV-353 platform for the potential treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company has strategic partnerships with CANbridge Life Sciences Ltd.; EUSA Pharma (UK) Limited; Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Biodesix, Inc.; St. VincentÂ’s Hospital Sydney Limited; Biogen Idec International GmbH; and Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as GenPath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.