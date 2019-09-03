Chimerix Inc. (CMRX) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Comparison side by side

Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chimerix Inc. 3 14.86 N/A -1.37 0.00 Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22 0.00 N/A -2.77 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chimerix Inc. 0.00% -37.3% -35.1% Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -77.1% -60.8%

Liquidity

Chimerix Inc. has a Current Ratio of 13.6 and a Quick Ratio of 13.6. Competitively, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 15.2 and has 15.2 Quick Ratio. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Chimerix Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Chimerix Inc. and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chimerix Inc. 0 3 1 2.25 Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Chimerix Inc. has a consensus target price of $3.5, and a 73.27% upside potential. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $45 consensus target price and a 54.64% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Chimerix Inc. is looking more favorable than Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 76.5% of Chimerix Inc. shares and 66.1% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 1.6% are Chimerix Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 1.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chimerix Inc. 0.84% -13.25% 32.84% 50.63% -17.62% 40.08% Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.62% 9.83% 49.36% 105.82% 57.53% 111.75%

For the past year Chimerix Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Chimerix Inc. beats Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Chimerix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of serious viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of serious adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients. It is also developing CMX521, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical stage for the treatment and prevention of norovirus; and CMX157, a nucleoside analog, which is in Phase II clinical stage to treat HIV and hepatitis B virus infection. It has a license agreement with ContraVir Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of brincidofovir and CMX157 for certain antiviral indications; and BARDA for the development of brincidofovir for the treatment of smallpox. Chimerix, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidates include APL-2 and APL-1, to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, geographic atrophy, intermediate age-related macular degeneration, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company develops APL-2 for subcutaneous injection, which is an injection into the tissue under the skin, and for intravitreal injection that is an injection into the eye, as well as APL-1 for inhaled administration. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Crestwood, Kentucky.