Chimerix Inc. (CMRX) and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chimerix Inc. 3 20.31 N/A -1.37 0.00 Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -4.78 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chimerix Inc. 0.00% -37.3% -35.1% Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -193.2% -67.2%

Risk & Volatility

Chimerix Inc.’s current beta is 1.22 and it happens to be 22.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.49 beta and it is 149.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Chimerix Inc. and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chimerix Inc. 0 3 1 2.25 Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 4 2.67

$3.5 is Chimerix Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 19.86%. Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $20.67 average target price and a 133.03% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Chimerix Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Chimerix Inc. and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 76.5% and 0%. Chimerix Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.6%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chimerix Inc. 0.84% -13.25% 32.84% 50.63% -17.62% 40.08% Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. -4.44% -14.45% -18.65% -28.33% -43.62% -1.27%

For the past year Chimerix Inc. has 40.08% stronger performance while Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has -1.27% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Chimerix Inc. beats Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Chimerix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of serious viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of serious adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients. It is also developing CMX521, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical stage for the treatment and prevention of norovirus; and CMX157, a nucleoside analog, which is in Phase II clinical stage to treat HIV and hepatitis B virus infection. It has a license agreement with ContraVir Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of brincidofovir and CMX157 for certain antiviral indications; and BARDA for the development of brincidofovir for the treatment of smallpox. Chimerix, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALD403, an antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to target calcitonin gene-related peptide for the prevention of migraine. It also develops ALD1910, a genetically engineered monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical study for the treatment of migraine; and Clazakizumab, an antibody, which has been completed Phase IIb clinical trial that inhibits the pro-inflammatory cytokine interleukin-6 for the treatment of rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis. In addition, the company has preclinical programs in the discovery phase for various indications. Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.