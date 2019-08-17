Chimerix Inc. (CMRX) and Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Comparison side by side

Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) and Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chimerix Inc. 3 16.97 N/A -1.37 0.00 Albireo Pharma Inc. 30 113.10 N/A -5.11 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Chimerix Inc. and Albireo Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chimerix Inc. 0.00% -37.3% -35.1% Albireo Pharma Inc. 0.00% -47% -32.3%

Risk and Volatility

Chimerix Inc. has a beta of 1.22 and its 22.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Albireo Pharma Inc.’s 50.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.5 beta.

Liquidity

Chimerix Inc. has a Current Ratio of 13.6 and a Quick Ratio of 13.6. Competitively, Albireo Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 15.5 and has 15.5 Quick Ratio. Albireo Pharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Chimerix Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Chimerix Inc. and Albireo Pharma Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chimerix Inc. 0 3 1 2.25 Albireo Pharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 40.00% for Chimerix Inc. with average target price of $3.5. On the other hand, Albireo Pharma Inc.’s potential upside is 164.62% and its average target price is $62. The information presented earlier suggests that Albireo Pharma Inc. looks more robust than Chimerix Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Chimerix Inc. and Albireo Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 76.5% and 79.2% respectively. About 1.6% of Chimerix Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.2% are Albireo Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chimerix Inc. 0.84% -13.25% 32.84% 50.63% -17.62% 40.08% Albireo Pharma Inc. -8.55% -18.74% -26.39% 6.63% -17.55% 5.54%

For the past year Chimerix Inc. has stronger performance than Albireo Pharma Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Albireo Pharma Inc. beats Chimerix Inc.

Chimerix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of serious viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of serious adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients. It is also developing CMX521, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical stage for the treatment and prevention of norovirus; and CMX157, a nucleoside analog, which is in Phase II clinical stage to treat HIV and hepatitis B virus infection. It has a license agreement with ContraVir Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of brincidofovir and CMX157 for certain antiviral indications; and BARDA for the development of brincidofovir for the treatment of smallpox. Chimerix, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Albireo Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase II clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and primary biliary cholangitis. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates comprise Elobixibat, an orally administered IBAT inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic constipation and other GI diseases; and A3384, a development stage product to treat bile acid malabsorption. It has license agreement with EA Pharma for the development and commercialization of elobixibat. Albireo Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.