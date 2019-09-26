Chimerix Inc. (CMRX) and Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) and Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chimerix Inc. 3 17.72 N/A -1.37 0.00 Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.49 N/A -0.43 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Chimerix Inc. and Acorda Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chimerix Inc. 0.00% -37.3% -35.1% Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -1% -0.4%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.22 beta means Chimerix Inc.’s volatility is 22.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s 10.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.1 beta.

Liquidity

Chimerix Inc. has a Current Ratio of 13.6 and a Quick Ratio of 13.6. Competitively, Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.3 and has 4 Quick Ratio. Chimerix Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Acorda Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Chimerix Inc. and Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chimerix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $6.67, while its potential upside is 113.78%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 76.5% of Chimerix Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.6% of Chimerix Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1.5% of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chimerix Inc. 0.84% -13.25% 32.84% 50.63% -17.62% 40.08% Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 1.61% -9.88% -31.04% -57.92% -71.54% -55.52%

For the past year Chimerix Inc. has 40.08% stronger performance while Acorda Therapeutics Inc. has -55.52% weaker performance.

Summary

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. beats Chimerix Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Chimerix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of serious viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of serious adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients. It is also developing CMX521, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical stage for the treatment and prevention of norovirus; and CMX157, a nucleoside analog, which is in Phase II clinical stage to treat HIV and hepatitis B virus infection. It has a license agreement with ContraVir Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of brincidofovir and CMX157 for certain antiviral indications; and BARDA for the development of brincidofovir for the treatment of smallpox. Chimerix, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); Zanaflex capsules and tablets for the management of spasticity; and Qutenza, a dermal patch for the management of neuropathic pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia. It also markets Ampyra as Fampyra in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. In addition, the company develops CVT-301 that has completed a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of OFF periods in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; CVT-427, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial to treat migraine; Tozadenant that is in Phase III clinical trial for reduction of OFF time in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; SYN120, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease-related dementia; and BTT1023 (timolumab) that is in Phase II clinical trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis. Further, it develops rHIgM22, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of MS; Cimaglermin alfa that has completed a Phase I clinical trial in heart failure patients; and Chondroitinase Program that is in research stage for the treatment of spinal cord injury. The company has collaborations and license agreements with Biogen International GmbH; Alkermes plc; Rush-Presbyterian St. Luke's Medical Center; Alkermes, Inc.; SK Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.; Astellas Pharma Europe Ltd.; Canadian Spinal Research Organization; Cambridge Enterprise Limited and King's College London; Mayo Foundation for Education and Research; Paion AG; Medarex, Inc.; and Brigham and WomenÂ’s Hospital, Inc. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Ardsley, New York.