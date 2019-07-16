Chimerix, Inc. (CMRX) Analysts See $-0.37 EPS; Sypris Solutions (SYPR) Has 0.13 Sentiment

Analysts expect Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) to report $-0.37 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 5.13% from last quarter’s $-0.39 EPS. After having $-0.35 EPS previously, Chimerix, Inc.’s analysts see 5.71% EPS growth. It closed at $3.69 lastly. It is down 20.69% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.12% the S&P500. Some Historical CMRX News: 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley & International Buys 1.7% Position in Chimerix; 29/03/2018 – Chimerix Announces Martha J. Demski as Board Chair; 29/03/2018 – CHIMERIX REPORTS MARTHA J. DEMSKI AS BOARD CHAIR; 19/03/2018 – The AdVance Study: a Landmark Natural History Study of Adenovirus in Allogeneic Hematopoietic Cell Transplant Shows Strong Correlation Between Disease Burden and Mortality Risk; 29/03/2018 – Chimerix: Edward Greissing, Jr., Robert Meyer, Fred Middleton Have Joined Company’s Board of Directors as of March 28; 29/03/2018 – CHIMERIX INC CMRX.O SAYS MARTHA J. DEMSKI APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 07/05/2018 – CHIMERIX – CO’S BALANCE SHEET AT MARCH 31, 2018 INCLUDED $209.4 MLN OF CAPITAL AVAILABLE TO FUND OPERATIONS; 29/03/2018 – CHIMERIX INC – MARTHA WILL SUCCEED ERNEST MARIO; 20/04/2018 – DJ Chimerix Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMRX); 29/03/2018 – CHIMERIX INC – MARIO IS RETIRING AS OF CHIMERIX 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS IN JUNE

Sypris Solutions Inc (SYPR) investors sentiment decreased to 0.13 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.54, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 1 funds started new and increased equity positions, while 8 cut down and sold their stakes in Sypris Solutions Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 2.01 million shares, down from 2.05 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Sypris Solutions Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 4 Increased: 1 New Position: 0.

The stock decreased 2.38% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $0.82. About 1,921 shares traded. Sypris Solutions, Inc. (SYPR) has declined 33.11% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.54% the S&P500. Some Historical SYPR News: 20/03/2018 – SYPRIS SOLUTIONS INC SYPR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $90 MLN TO $96 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Sypris Solutions 1Q Rev $19.9M; 20/03/2018 – SYPRIS SOLUTIONS INC – EXPECT TO RETURN TO PROFITABILITY ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS FOR 2018; 15/05/2018 – Sypris Solutions 1Q Loss/Shr 9c; 20/03/2018 – Sypris Solutions 4Q Rev $21.5M; 15/05/2018 – SYPRIS SOLUTIONS INC – REAFFIRMED ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR YEAR; 15/05/2018 – Sypris Solutions Sees FY18 Rev $90M-$96M; 20/03/2018 – Sypris Solutions Raises FY View To Rev $90M-$96M; 20/03/2018 – Sypris Solutions 4Q Loss $1.23M; 15/05/2018 – SYPRIS SOLUTIONS INC SYPR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 13 PCT

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Sypris Solutions, Inc. for 15,561 shares. Blackrock Inc. owns 75,079 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has 0% invested in the company for 46,404 shares. The California-based California Public Employees Retirement System has invested 0% in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 671,188 shares.

Sypris Solutions, Inc. provides outsourced services and specialty products in the United States and Mexico. The company has market cap of $17.46 million. It operates through two divisions, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. It currently has negative earnings. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, and energy markets.

Among 4 analysts covering Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Chimerix had 6 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by Citigroup. The firm has “Hold” rating by Cowen & Co given on Tuesday, March 5. The firm has “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright given on Tuesday, March 5. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, March 5 with “Hold”.

Chimerix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The company has market cap of $188.46 million. The company's lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of serious viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients , as well as for the treatment of serious adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing CMX521, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical stage for the treatment and prevention of norovirus; and CMX157, a nucleoside analog, which is in Phase II clinical stage to treat HIV and hepatitis B virus infection.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 12 investors sold Chimerix, Inc. shares while 23 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 34.32 million shares or 5.03% less from 36.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Redmile Group Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 3.54 million shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag invested 0% of its portfolio in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX). Rhenman Prtnrs Asset Mngmt Ab holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) for 68,832 shares. One Trading L P has invested 0% in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX). Northern Trust invested in 507,146 shares or 0% of the stock. Jfs Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Co reported 2,500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Assoc Md has 0% invested in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) for 140,012 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P holds 0% in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) or 2.62 million shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has invested 0% in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX). Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 707,707 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 36,400 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp holds 0% in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) or 100,130 shares. Qs Investors Limited Liability Com owns 200,675 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 33,196 were reported by Wells Fargo And Mn. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) for 29,098 shares.