Chimerix (CMRX) Valuation Rose While Opaleye Management Increased Its Position; Tygh Capital Management Lowered Its Holding in Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC) as Stock Declined

Opaleye Management Inc increased its stake in Chimerix Inc (CMRX) by 53.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opaleye Management Inc bought 510,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.84% . The hedge fund held 1.47M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.35M, up from 960,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opaleye Management Inc who had been investing in Chimerix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.48M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.94% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1.95. About 464,511 shares traded or 28.89% up from the average. Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) has declined 17.62% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.62% the S&P500. Some Historical CMRX News: 07/05/2018 – CHIMERIX – CO’S BALANCE SHEET AT MARCH 31, 2018 INCLUDED $209.4 MLN OF CAPITAL AVAILABLE TO FUND OPERATIONS; 29/03/2018 – CHIMERIX INC – MARTHA WILL SUCCEED ERNEST MARIO; 19/03/2018 – The AdVance Study: a Landmark Natural History Study of Adenovirus in Allogeneic Hematopoietic Cell Transplant Shows Strong Corr; 08/03/2018 Chimerix Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 2.2% Position in Chimerix; 20/04/2018 – DJ Chimerix Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMRX); 29/03/2018 – Chimerix Announces Martha J. Demski as Board Chair; 29/03/2018 – CHIMERIX INC – MARIO IS RETIRING AS OF CHIMERIX 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS IN JUNE; 07/05/2018 – Chimerix 1Q Loss/Shr 42c; 29/03/2018 – Chimerix: Edward Greissing, Jr., Robert Meyer, Fred Middleton Have Joined Company’s Board of Directors as of March 28

Tygh Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Altra Industrial Motion Corp (AIMC) by 40.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tygh Capital Management Inc sold 86,249 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.20% . The institutional investor held 128,710 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.62M, down from 214,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Altra Industrial Motion Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.61% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $25.7. About 294,575 shares traded. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) has declined 33.50% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.50% the S&P500. Some Historical AIMC News: 07/03/2018 – Fortive Announces Agreement to Combine Automation and Specialty Businesses with Altra Industrial Motion Corp; 07/03/2018 – Altra, Fortive Deal Expected to Close by End of Year; 07/03/2018 – Altra: Christian Storch Will Remain CFO; 07/03/2018 – FORTIVE CORP – WILL DISTRIBUTE OWNERSHIP OF A&S UNIT TO FORTIVE SHAREHOLDERS IN EITHER A SPLIT-OFF OR SPIN-OFF TRANSACTION; 27/04/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Triumph Group, Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Altra Industrial Motion, United States Cellular, Installed Buildin; 07/03/2018 – Fortive To Sell 4 A&S Companies To Altra Industrial In A Deal Valued At $3 Billion — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – FORTIVE CORP – DISTRIBUTION OF OWNERSHIP OF A&S UNIT WILL BE FOLLOWED BY MERGER OF A&S UNIT WITH UNIT OF ALTRA; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION – TOTAL CONSIDERATION TO FORTIVE INCLUDES $1.4 BLN OF CASH PROCEEDS AND DEBT REDUCTION FOR FORTIVE; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION – UPON COMPLETION DEAL, CO INTENDS TO PRIORITIZE DEBT PAY DOWN WHILE MAINTAINING CURRENT DIVIDEND POLICY

Opaleye Management Inc, which manages about $151.96M and $328.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fibrogen Inc by 50,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $6.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tg Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 216,062 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.15M shares, and cut its stake in Cerecor Inc.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $256,794 activity. On Friday, May 10 MIDDLETON FRED A bought $87,678 worth of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) or 30,000 shares. $64,800 worth of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) shares were bought by DEMSKI MARTHA J.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.29, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 14 investors sold CMRX shares while 16 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 36.89 million shares or 7.50% more from 34.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cornerstone owns 306 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 29,098 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp reported 15,544 shares. Glenmede Na has invested 0% in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX). Qs Invsts Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX). Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc owns 209,695 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP accumulated 295,620 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Meeder Asset has invested 0% of its portfolio in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX). Moreover, Deutsche Bancorporation Ag has 0% invested in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX). Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) or 36,400 shares. Axa holds 0% or 206,300 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Inc reported 275,704 shares stake. Nuveen Asset Management Lc holds 0% in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) or 581,291 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 72,573 shares or 0% of all its holdings. M&T Fincl Bank has invested 0% in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.41, from 1.65 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 25 investors sold AIMC shares while 49 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 62.99 million shares or 1.19% less from 63.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1.99 million are owned by Earnest Prns Lc. Brinker reported 30,424 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) or 1,656 shares. Ameritas Prtnrs Inc has invested 0.01% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Lc has 209,354 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Fifth Third Comml Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Connable Office Inc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) for 7,380 shares. 194,830 were accumulated by California Employees Retirement System. Services Automobile Association holds 10,104 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 0.01% stake. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 9,968 shares. 10,846 were accumulated by Sg Americas Secs Limited Co. Parkside Bank & reported 59 shares. Wells Fargo & Com Mn has invested 0.01% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Fuller Thaler Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% or 16,258 shares in its portfolio.

Tygh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $521.11 million and $588.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Asgn Inc by 14,257 shares to 151,450 shares, valued at $9.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 79,767 shares in the quarter, for a total of 214,819 shares, and has risen its stake in Sterling Construction Co (NASDAQ:STRL).

Analysts await Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 7.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.64 per share. AIMC’s profit will be $44.51 million for 9.31 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Altra Industrial Motion Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.82% negative EPS growth.