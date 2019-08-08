Chimerix (CMRX) Shares Rose While Opaleye Management Lowered Stake by $2.12 Million; Wildcat Capital Management Holds Stake in Facebook (FB)

Wildcat Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 113.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wildcat Capital Management Llc bought 22,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 42,053 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.01M, up from 19,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wildcat Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $549.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $185.15. About 740,869 shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/03/2018 – In the wake of the Cambridge Analytica data leak, the Federal Trade commission is investigating Facebook’s data practices; 16/04/2018 – COLUMN-Commentary: Is this database a bigger threat than Facebook?; 02/05/2018 – LBC Breaking: Cambridge Analytica, the firm at the centre of the Facebook data-sharing scandal, has confirmed it is to shut; 23/05/2018 – Handy Teams Up with Facebook Marketplace to Make Booking Home Services a Cinch; 30/04/2018 – WhatsApp Co-founder To Leave Facebook After Clashes: Report — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – Advertisers flock to Facebook undeterred by privacy scandal; 05/04/2018 – Nigeria’s ex-president unaware of any Cambridge Analytica involvement in elections -spokesman; 27/03/2018 – FACEBOOK IS SAID TO DELAY HOME-SPEAKER UNVEIL AMID DATA CRISIS; 21/03/2018 – EU Vows to Use Its Full Powers to Delve Into Facebook Scandal; 20/03/2018 – U.K. members of parliament called on Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Tuesday to give evidence related to the company’s links to political analysis firm Cambridge Analytica

Opaleye Management Inc decreased its stake in Chimerix Inc (CMRX) by 52.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opaleye Management Inc sold 1.06 million shares as the company’s stock rose 32.84% . The hedge fund held 960,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02 million, down from 2.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opaleye Management Inc who had been investing in Chimerix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $183.22M market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.015 during the last trading session, reaching $3. About 265,862 shares traded. Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) has declined 17.62% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.62% the S&P500. Some Historical CMRX News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Chimerix Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMRX); 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 2.2% Position in Chimerix; 29/03/2018 – Chimerix Announces Martha J. Demski as Board Chair; Appoints New Members to Board of Directors; 29/03/2018 – CHIMERIX INC – MARIO IS RETIRING AS OF CHIMERIX 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS IN JUNE; 19/03/2018 – The AdVance Study: a Landmark Natural History Study of Adenovirus in Allogeneic Hematopoietic Cell Transplant Shows Strong Corr; 29/03/2018 – CHIMERIX REPORTS MARTHA J. DEMSKI AS BOARD CHAIR

Opaleye Management Inc, which manages about $151.96 million and $361.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Clementia Pharmaceuticals Inc by 250,130 shares to 400,130 shares, valued at $10.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) by 240,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.37 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTCT).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $256,794 activity. $104,316 worth of stock was bought by Sherman Michael A. on Monday, May 20. The insider DEMSKI MARTHA J bought $64,800.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 12 investors sold CMRX shares while 23 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 34.32 million shares or 5.03% less from 36.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Rech accumulated 14,380 shares. Amer Grp Inc Inc has 0% invested in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX). Natl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 903 shares. Glenmede Tru Com Na invested in 6,992 shares or 0% of the stock. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has invested 0% in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX). Barclays Public Limited holds 14,357 shares. 79,245 were accumulated by Marshall Wace Llp. Federated Pa reported 1,089 shares. Redmile Gp Lc reported 0.22% in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX). Gp One Trading LP invested in 0% or 4,163 shares. Moreover, Citigroup Inc has 0% invested in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX). Moreover, Vanguard Group Inc has 0% invested in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) for 1.44M shares. Northern Trust stated it has 507,146 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Limited Com accumulated 22,359 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Com reported 0% in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX).

Analysts await Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.37 EPS, up 5.13% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.39 per share. After $-0.35 actual EPS reported by Chimerix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.71% negative EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $124,035 activity.

