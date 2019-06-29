Chimerix (CMRX) Shareholder Opaleye Management Lowered Stake as Share Value Rose; Institute For Wealth Management Increased Its Holding in Apple (AAPL) as Share Price Rose

Institute For Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 302.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Institute For Wealth Management Llc bought 164,081 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 218,386 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.22 million, up from 54,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Institute For Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $910.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $197.92. About 31.11 million shares traded or 11.59% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/05/2018 – Apple joins push on emission-free aluminium; 27/04/2018 – Recode Daily: Amazon’s got a new Prime number – annual membership goes up to $119, from $99 Plus, Apple is exiting the Wi-Fi router business; Snapchat releases a new version of its video-recording Spectacles; and meet the women of cryptocurrency; 07/05/2018 – Apple Needs an 8.6% Rally to Reach $1 Trillion Milestone; 26/04/2018 – Apple, Samsung and their investors are probably watching today’s Korean summit; 20/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Trump’s next $100 bln tariff dilemma: hit Wal-Mart or Apple Store?; 25/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook To Meet With President Trump Wednesday Afternoon — MarketWatch; 04/04/2018 – Taboola Signs Deal With ZTE to Create Android Rival to Apple News; 19/03/2018 – OLED: Universal Display, other Apple suppliers fall as company t; 05/05/2018 – Warren Buffett Applauds Apple’s Share Buybacks — MarketWatch; 04/05/2018 – Apple has nurtured partnerships with heritage luxury brands, starting with HermÃ¨s in 2015

Opaleye Management Inc decreased its stake in Chimerix Inc (CMRX) by 52.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opaleye Management Inc sold 1.06M shares as the company’s stock rose 73.58% with the market. The hedge fund held 960,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02M, down from 2.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opaleye Management Inc who had been investing in Chimerix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.64M market cap company. The stock increased 19.01% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $4.32. About 520,477 shares traded or 0.40% up from the average. Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) has declined 20.69% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.12% the S&P500. Some Historical CMRX News: 29/03/2018 – Chimerix: Edward Greissing, Jr., Robert Meyer, Fred Middleton Have Joined Company’s Board of Directors as of March 28; 29/03/2018 – Chimerix Announces Martha J. Demski as Board Chair; 19/03/2018 – The AdVance Study: a Landmark Natural History Study of Adenovirus in Allogeneic Hematopoietic Cell Transplant Shows Strong Corr; 19/03/2018 – The AdVance Study: a Landmark Natural History Study of Adenovirus in Allogeneic Hematopoietic Cell Transplant Shows Strong Correlation Between Disease Burden and Mortality Risk; 07/05/2018 – CHIMERIX – CO’S BALANCE SHEET AT MARCH 31, 2018 INCLUDED $209.4 MLN OF CAPITAL AVAILABLE TO FUND OPERATIONS; 29/03/2018 – CHIMERIX INC – MARTHA WILL SUCCEED ERNEST MARIO; 29/03/2018 – CHIMERIX INC – MARIO IS RETIRING AS OF CHIMERIX 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS IN JUNE; 07/05/2018 – Chimerix 1Q Loss/Shr 42c; 14/05/2018 – Prosight Management LP Exits Position in Chimerix; 29/03/2018 – CHIMERIX REPORTS MARTHA J. DEMSKI AS BOARD CHAIR

Opaleye Management Inc, which manages about $151.96M and $361.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 23,800 shares to 213,800 shares, valued at $8.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tg Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 816,062 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.37M shares, and has risen its stake in Eidos Therapeutics Inc.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $256,794 activity. DEMSKI MARTHA J bought $64,800 worth of stock or 18,000 shares. Sherman Michael A. bought $104,316 worth of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) on Monday, May 20.

Analysts await Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.37 EPS, up 5.13% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.39 per share. After $-0.35 actual EPS reported by Chimerix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.71% negative EPS growth.

Institute For Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $311.71M and $459.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Total S A (NYSE:TOT) by 8,412 shares to 6,674 shares, valued at $372,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) by 19,434 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,449 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.