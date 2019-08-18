Chimerix (CMRX) Shareholder Opaleye Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $2.12 Million; As Envestnet (ENV) Valuation Rose, Whetstone Capital Advisors Has Lowered Its Position

Opaleye Management Inc decreased its stake in Chimerix Inc (CMRX) by 52.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opaleye Management Inc sold 1.06 million shares as the company’s stock rose 32.84% . The hedge fund held 960,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02M, down from 2.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opaleye Management Inc who had been investing in Chimerix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $153.18 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.5. About 424,276 shares traded or 9.70% up from the average. Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) has declined 17.62% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.62% the S&P500. Some Historical CMRX News: 07/05/2018 – CHIMERIX – CO’S BALANCE SHEET AT MARCH 31, 2018 INCLUDED $209.4 MLN OF CAPITAL AVAILABLE TO FUND OPERATIONS; 29/03/2018 – Chimerix Announces Martha J. Demski as Board Chair; 19/03/2018 – The AdVance Study: a Landmark Natural History Study of Adenovirus in Allogeneic Hematopoietic Cell Transplant Shows Strong Correlation Between Disease Burden and Mortality Risk; 08/03/2018 Chimerix Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley & International Buys 1.7% Position in Chimerix; 14/05/2018 – Prosight Management LP Exits Position in Chimerix; 29/03/2018 – CHIMERIX INC CMRX.O SAYS MARTHA J. DEMSKI APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 2.2% Position in Chimerix; 07/05/2018 – Chimerix 1Q Loss/Shr 42c; 19/03/2018 – The AdVance Study: a Landmark Natural History Study of Adenovirus in Allogeneic Hematopoietic Cell Transplant Shows Strong Corr

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Envestnet Inc (ENV) by 15.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc sold 28,671 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.22% . The hedge fund held 154,450 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10M, down from 183,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Envestnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $56.06. About 316,549 shares traded or 0.20% up from the average. Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) has risen 23.65% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ENV News: 09/05/2018 – Envestnet Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.78-Adj EPS $1.83; 09/05/2018 – Envestnet Sees FY18 Rev $811M-$821M; 25/05/2018 – Envestnet, Inc. Announces Closing of Convertible Notes Offering; 09/05/2018 – ENVESTNET INC SEES FY 2018 TOTAL GAAP REVENUE OF $811.0 MLN TO $821.0 MLN; 21/05/2018 – Horizon Investments Named “2018 Asset Manager of the Year” and “2018 Strategist of the Year” by Envestnet and Investment; 15/05/2018 – Can Anyone Challenge Envestnet? — Barrons.com; 09/05/2018 – Envestnet 1Q Adj EPS 37c; 09/05/2018 – ENVESTNET INC ENV.N : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50; 22/05/2018 – Envestnet, Inc. Announces Pricing of Convertible Notes Offering; 09/05/2018 – Envestnet Sees 2Q Adj EPS 37c

Opaleye Management Inc, which manages about $151.96 million and $361.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tricida Inc by 42,000 shares to 165,000 shares, valued at $6.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aimmune Therapeutics Inc by 15,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 165,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $256,794 activity. 30,000 shares were bought by Sherman Michael A., worth $104,316. Shares for $87,678 were bought by MIDDLETON FRED A on Friday, May 10.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $256,794 activity. 30,000 shares were bought by Sherman Michael A., worth $104,316. Shares for $87,678 were bought by MIDDLETON FRED A on Friday, May 10.

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $149.80 million and $246.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 89,800 shares to 99,199 shares, valued at $16.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Yext Inc by 56,867 shares in the quarter, for a total of 813,050 shares, and has risen its stake in Attunity Ltd (NASDAQ:ATTU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold ENV shares while 61 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 45.04 million shares or 3.61% more from 43.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 11,038 were reported by Wellington Mgmt Grp Ltd Liability Partnership. Proshare Advsr Ltd Com has 0% invested in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) for 4,858 shares. Oberweis Asset Inc holds 0.82% of its portfolio in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) for 62,790 shares. Mirae Asset Global holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) for 119,088 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Limited Liability Company invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% of its portfolio in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). American International Gp has invested 0.01% in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). King Luther Capital Corporation has 0.09% invested in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Regions Financial Corp holds 0% in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) or 17 shares. Vanguard Group owns 4.11 million shares. Ubs Asset Americas owns 38,085 shares. Ashford Cap Mngmt holds 256,020 shares or 2.44% of its portfolio. Ameritas Investment Partners accumulated 3,782 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Scout holds 86,725 shares. Serv Automobile Association holds 6,783 shares.