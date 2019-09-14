Chimerix (CMRX) Shareholder Arrowpoint Asset Management Cut Its Holding as Stock Rose; As Bank Amer (BAC) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Epoch Investment Partners Trimmed Its Stake by $44.88 Million

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Chimerix Inc (CMRX) by 25.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc sold 1.43M shares as the company’s stock rose 32.84% . The institutional investor held 4.15 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.91M, down from 5.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Chimerix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $134.80M market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.2. About 229,989 shares traded. Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) has declined 17.62% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.62% the S&P500. Some Historical CMRX News: 08/03/2018 Chimerix Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – CHIMERIX REPORTS MARTHA J. DEMSKI AS BOARD CHAIR; 29/03/2018 – Chimerix Announces Martha J. Demski as Board Chair; 29/03/2018 – CHIMERIX INC CMRX.O SAYS MARTHA J. DEMSKI APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 14/05/2018 – Prosight Management LP Exits Position in Chimerix; 29/03/2018 – Chimerix: Edward Greissing, Jr., Robert Meyer, Fred Middleton Have Joined Company’s Board of Directors as of March 28

Epoch Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 17.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc sold 1.60M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 7.59 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $220.21M, down from 9.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $280.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $30.17. About 77.14 million shares traded or 42.36% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 07/05/2018 – Cigna Corporation Announces Appearance at the 2018 Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ECB SEEN HOLDING POLICY RATES UNTIL 2019, BOD SEEN NOT RAISING RATES UNTIL AT LEAST 2020 – BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH; 21/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES EPR.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $62.25 FROM $58; 18/05/2018 – BAML Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of May 18 (Table); 09/04/2018 – Bitcoin Seen Popping Like the Greatest Bubbles by BofA; 14/05/2018 – Amag Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Phibro Animal Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 – CANUELAS AMENDS IPO FILING TO ADD MERRILL LYNCH AS UNDERWRITER; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE WAS 2.81 PCT IN MARCH VS 2.78 PCT IN FEBRUARY; 27/04/2018 – Lilly to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference

Epoch Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $43.62B and $22.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 2,333 shares to 160,765 shares, valued at $28.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 2,496 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,556 shares, and has risen its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.33B for 11.09 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Norris Perne & French Llp Mi invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Van Cleef Asset Managementinc holds 34,693 shares. First Personal Finance Service reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Gladius Management LP owns 26,621 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Causeway Cap Lc invested in 3.57M shares or 1.13% of the stock. Kornitzer Mgmt Incorporated Ks invested in 0.03% or 51,180 shares. Moreover, Pacific Glob Inv Mngmt has 1.85% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Diversified holds 0.03% or 25,155 shares in its portfolio. Cap Inv Advsrs Ltd Co holds 462,705 shares. Asset Mgmt Inc, Colorado-based fund reported 387,782 shares. Kempner Capital Mngmt Inc accumulated 257,766 shares. Johnson Inv Counsel Incorporated owns 1.84 million shares for 1.1% of their portfolio. Logan Cap Management owns 8,725 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 1.71 million shares or 0.77% of their US portfolio. Meeder Asset holds 0.86% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 422,686 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.29, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 14 investors sold CMRX shares while 16 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 36.89 million shares or 7.50% more from 34.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bankshares Of America De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX). Vanguard Group Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) for 1.96 million shares. The Connecticut-based Point72 Asset Management Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX). The Ohio-based Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0% in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX). Citadel Advsr Lc reported 0% in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX). Amer Int Gp holds 0% of its portfolio in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) for 30,482 shares. Financial Bank Of Mellon has invested 0% in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX). Millennium Ltd invested in 335,672 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs stated it has 306 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Washington-based Parametric Assocs Ltd has invested 0% in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX). Ameritas Invest Prtn invested in 0% or 3,539 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0% or 29,098 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md has invested 0% in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX). 280,000 were reported by Acuta Prns Ltd Co. Rbf Ltd reported 114,241 shares.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $256,794 activity. The insider DEMSKI MARTHA J bought $64,800. The insider Sherman Michael A. bought $104,316.

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.56B and $10.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gs Acquisition Hldgs Corp by 39,518 shares to 3.33M shares, valued at $34.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuance Communications Inc (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 265,552 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.45M shares, and has risen its stake in Sensata Technologies Hldng P.