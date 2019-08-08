Chimerix (CMRX) Position Has Boosted by Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc; As Nextera Energy Partners LP (NEP) Shares Rose, Texas Yale Capital Increased Position

Texas Yale Capital Corp increased its stake in Nextera Energy Partners Lp (NEP) by 12.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Yale Capital Corp bought 8,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.25% . The institutional investor held 79,505 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.71 million, up from 70,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp who had been investing in Nextera Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $48.52. About 169,792 shares traded. NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) has risen 3.91% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEP News: 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS 1Q OPER REV. $212M, EST. $254.0M; 02/04/2018 – Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Signs Agreement to Acquire Canadian Operating Wind and Solar Power Portfolio; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners Sees 12%-15% Per-Year Growth in LP Distributions Through at Least 202; 05/04/2018 – NEP: MEDIATEC BUYS ALL ASSETS IN MUSIKBYGGET AB IN ÅRE AS OF; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners 1Q EPS $1.21; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners Will Continue to Operate Facilities Under 10-Year Services Agreement; 27/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS SAYS ON MARCH 22, CO’S UNIT ENTERED INTO 2 TEN-YEAR FORWARD-STARTING INTEREST RATE SWAP AGREEMENTS BEGINNING MARCH 26, 2028; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Rates NextEra Energy Capital Holdings’ Debentures ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 27/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS SAYS ENTERED INTO FORWARD SWAPS WITH A TOTAL NOTIONAL VALUE OF $5 BLN – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT ADJ SHR TO BE IN THE RANGE OF $7.45 TO $7.95 FOR 2018

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Chimerix Inc (CMRX) by 18.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc bought 857,104 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.84% . The institutional investor held 5.58 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.71M, up from 4.72M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Chimerix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $183.22 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.015 during the last trading session, reaching $3. About 265,862 shares traded. Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) has declined 17.62% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.62% the S&P500. Some Historical CMRX News: 29/03/2018 – CHIMERIX INC CMRX.O SAYS MARTHA J. DEMSKI APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 29/03/2018 – CHIMERIX INC – MARTHA WILL SUCCEED ERNEST MARIO; 29/03/2018 – CHIMERIX INC – MARIO IS RETIRING AS OF CHIMERIX 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS IN JUNE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Chimerix Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMRX); 19/03/2018 – The AdVance Study: a Landmark Natural History Study of Adenovirus in Allogeneic Hematopoietic Cell Transplant Shows Strong Corr; 29/03/2018 – CHIMERIX REPORTS MARTHA J. DEMSKI AS BOARD CHAIR; 29/03/2018 – Chimerix: Edward Greissing, Jr., Robert Meyer, Fred Middleton Have Joined Company’s Board of Directors as of March 28; 29/03/2018 – Chimerix Announces Martha J. Demski as Board Chair; Appoints New Members to Board of Directors; 29/03/2018 – Chimerix Announces Martha J. Demski as Board Chair; 14/05/2018 – Prosight Management LP Exits Position in Chimerix

Texas Yale Capital Corp, which manages about $1.61 billion and $2.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 102,432 shares to 9.55M shares, valued at $253.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 23 investors sold NEP shares while 50 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 45.42 million shares or 2.50% more from 44.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Driehaus Capital Management Limited Liability Co invested in 0.02% or 12,000 shares. Brown Advisory Inc has 0% invested in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). 4,000 are held by Us Bancshares De. The California-based California Pub Employees Retirement System has invested 0.01% in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). Price T Rowe Associates Md accumulated 1.94M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Lpl Finance Ltd accumulated 0% or 12,425 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability accumulated 775 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 0% in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership holds 61,977 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Roosevelt Grp Inc Inc has 0.15% invested in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) for 25,875 shares. 715,557 were reported by Barclays Pcl. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.46% in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). 34,850 were reported by Adell Harriman Carpenter Inc. Jefferies Grp Lc reported 16,531 shares. Hsbc Plc holds 0% in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) or 6,404 shares.

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.56 billion and $10.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carters Inc (NYSE:CRI) by 751,179 shares to 1.33 million shares, valued at $133.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biotelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 18,135 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 199,250 shares, and cut its stake in Rignet Inc (NASDAQ:RNET).

