Chimerix (CMRX) Holder Artal Group Sa Trimmed Position by $1.00 Million; Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company Boosted Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $959,420 as Stock Price Declined

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 52.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company bought 539 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,560 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.78M, up from 1,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $889.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $21.72 during the last trading session, reaching $1797.84. About 1.36 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/04/2018 – KCEN: 6 take-aways on leadership from Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON AND WHOLE FOODS MARKET EXPANDS GROCERY FROM WHOLE FOODS MARKET THROUGH PRIME NOW IN DENVER, SACRAMENTO AND SAN DIEGO; 07/05/2018 – BREAKING: Snap CFO Drew Vollero is stepping down on May 15, Amazon’s Tim Stone to replace him; 06/04/2018 – Cato-at-Liberty: Jeff Bezos and the Big Chill; 16/04/2018 – Here’s a look at Amazon’s extraordinary empire; 26/03/2018 – Infor Announces Coleman A.l. for Healthcare; 03/04/2018 – Amazon Has Lots of Company as Trump Slams `Stupid’ Businesses; 04/04/2018 – Amazon: Cox Brands Include Autotrader, Dealer.com, Kelley Blue Book; 15/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos may soon call this palatial mansion his new home; 05/05/2018 – Warren Buffett: I was wrong on Google and Amazon, Jeff Bezos achieved a business ‘miracle’

Artal Group Sa decreased its stake in Chimerix Inc (CMRX) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artal Group Sa sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.84% . The institutional investor held 500,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05M, down from 1.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artal Group Sa who had been investing in Chimerix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $161.45 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.74% or $0.095 during the last trading session, reaching $2.635. About 76,436 shares traded. Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) has declined 17.62% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.62% the S&P500. Some Historical CMRX News: 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 2.2% Position in Chimerix; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley & International Buys 1.7% Position in Chimerix; 29/03/2018 – CHIMERIX INC – MARIO IS RETIRING AS OF CHIMERIX 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS IN JUNE; 07/05/2018 – CHIMERIX – CO’S BALANCE SHEET AT MARCH 31, 2018 INCLUDED $209.4 MLN OF CAPITAL AVAILABLE TO FUND OPERATIONS; 14/05/2018 – Prosight Management LP Exits Position in Chimerix; 08/03/2018 Chimerix Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – CHIMERIX INC CMRX.O SAYS MARTHA J. DEMSKI APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 20/04/2018 – DJ Chimerix Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMRX); 07/05/2018 – Chimerix 1Q Loss/Shr 42c; 19/03/2018 – The AdVance Study: a Landmark Natural History Study of Adenovirus in Allogeneic Hematopoietic Cell Transplant Shows Strong Correlation Between Disease Burden and Mortality Risk

More notable recent Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chimerix in-licenses late-stage leukemia candidate; shares down 3% premarket – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chimerix beefs up management team; shares up 13% premarket – Seeking Alpha” published on April 09, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Chimerix Announces Management Transition Nasdaq:CMRX – GlobeNewswire” on February 06, 2019. More interesting news about Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Institutions Own Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Chimerix Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 05, 2019.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $256,794 activity. 30,000 shares valued at $87,678 were bought by MIDDLETON FRED A on Friday, May 10. Sherman Michael A. had bought 30,000 shares worth $104,316 on Monday, May 20.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 12 investors sold CMRX shares while 23 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 34.32 million shares or 5.03% less from 36.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Mgmt has invested 0% in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX). 22,359 are owned by Voya Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability holds 1,600 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citadel Advsr Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) for 99,815 shares. Leisure Mgmt accumulated 26,634 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md holds 0% or 140,012 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Fmr Llc has 0% invested in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) for 1.91 million shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX). Moreover, New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX). Geode Cap Mngmt Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) for 707,707 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Mngmt reported 0.01% in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX). 264,373 were accumulated by Axa. Rbf Capital Limited Liability Co owns 193,536 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. State Street Corporation owns 865,192 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% of its portfolio in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX).

Artal Group Sa, which manages about $2.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Replimune Group Inc by 150,000 shares to 600,000 shares, valued at $9.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Scholar Rock Hldg Corp by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.35 million shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Call) (NYSE:BMY).