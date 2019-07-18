Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM)’s Financial Results Comparing With National Retail Properties Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM) and National Retail Properties Inc. (NYSE:NNN) are two firms in the REIT – Diversified that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chimera Investment Corporation 19 7.26 N/A 1.27 14.81 National Retail Properties Inc. 53 13.58 N/A 1.47 36.36

In table 1 we can see Chimera Investment Corporation and National Retail Properties Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. National Retail Properties Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Chimera Investment Corporation. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Chimera Investment Corporation is currently more affordable than National Retail Properties Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Chimera Investment Corporation and National Retail Properties Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chimera Investment Corporation 0.00% 6.3% 0.9% National Retail Properties Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Chimera Investment Corporation has a 0.66 beta, while its volatility is 34.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, National Retail Properties Inc. has a 0.23 beta which is 77.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Chimera Investment Corporation and National Retail Properties Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chimera Investment Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 National Retail Properties Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Chimera Investment Corporation has a 4.49% upside potential and a consensus target price of $20. Competitively the consensus target price of National Retail Properties Inc. is $54.67, which is potential 3.37% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Chimera Investment Corporation looks more robust than National Retail Properties Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 51.5% of Chimera Investment Corporation shares and 91.1% of National Retail Properties Inc. shares. About 1.1% of Chimera Investment Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.7% of National Retail Properties Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chimera Investment Corporation -0.05% -0.16% 0.64% 0% 4.37% 5.89% National Retail Properties Inc. 2.42% -0.02% 2.87% 8.69% 34.15% 10.12%

For the past year Chimera Investment Corporation has weaker performance than National Retail Properties Inc.

Summary

National Retail Properties Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Chimera Investment Corporation.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), residential mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, real estate-related securities, and various other asset classes. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. Chimera Investment Corporation was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.