Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

As REIT – Diversified businesses, Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM) and Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chimera Investment Corporation 19 6.75 N/A 1.27 15.13 Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. 39 7.45 N/A 1.56 24.16

In table 1 we can see Chimera Investment Corporation and Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Chimera Investment Corporation. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Chimera Investment Corporation has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chimera Investment Corporation 0.00% 6.3% 0.9% Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. 0.00% 14.6% 4.1%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.66 shows that Chimera Investment Corporation is 34.00% less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. has a 0.56 beta which is 44.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Chimera Investment Corporation and Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chimera Investment Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Chimera Investment Corporation has an average price target of $19.75, and a 2.86% upside potential. Competitively Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. has an average price target of $41, with potential upside of 4.22%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. seems more appealing than Chimera Investment Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Chimera Investment Corporation and Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 54.9% and 92.7% respectively. About 1.2% of Chimera Investment Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chimera Investment Corporation 0.26% 2.28% 1.58% 1.74% 1.58% 8.19% Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. 1.05% -3.26% -6.24% 2.5% 4.09% 16.71%

For the past year Chimera Investment Corporation was less bullish than Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.

Summary

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. beats on 12 of the 11 factors Chimera Investment Corporation.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), residential mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, real estate-related securities, and various other asset classes. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. Chimera Investment Corporation was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. comprises real estate properties including casino facilities and other assets. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc (NasdaqGS:GLPI) operates independently of Penn National Gaming Inc. as of November 01, 2013.