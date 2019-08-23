Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI.PB)

This is a contrast between Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM) and Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI.PB) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are REIT – Diversified and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chimera Investment Corporation 19 6.69 N/A 1.27 15.13 Farmland Partners Inc. 24 6.01 N/A -0.03 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Chimera Investment Corporation and Farmland Partners Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM) and Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI.PB)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chimera Investment Corporation 0.00% 6.3% 0.9% Farmland Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Chimera Investment Corporation and Farmland Partners Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chimera Investment Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 Farmland Partners Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 2.17% for Chimera Investment Corporation with average target price of $19.75.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 54.9% of Chimera Investment Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Farmland Partners Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.2% of Chimera Investment Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chimera Investment Corporation 0.26% 2.28% 1.58% 1.74% 1.58% 8.19% Farmland Partners Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Chimera Investment Corporation beats Farmland Partners Inc.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), residential mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, real estate-related securities, and various other asset classes. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. Chimera Investment Corporation was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.