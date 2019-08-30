Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE)

Both Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM) and Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) compete on a level playing field in the REIT – Diversified industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chimera Investment Corporation 19 6.74 N/A 1.27 15.13 Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation 15 6.74 N/A 1.32 11.51

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Chimera Investment Corporation and Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Chimera Investment Corporation. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Chimera Investment Corporation has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Chimera Investment Corporation and Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chimera Investment Corporation 0.00% 6.3% 0.9% Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation 0.00% 9% 2.3%

Risk & Volatility

Chimera Investment Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 34.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.66 beta. Competitively, Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation’s 37.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.63 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Chimera Investment Corporation and Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chimera Investment Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

The upside potential is 3.24% for Chimera Investment Corporation with average target price of $19.75. Meanwhile, Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation’s average target price is $15.5, while its potential upside is 3.33%. The data provided earlier shows that Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation appears more favorable than Chimera Investment Corporation, based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Chimera Investment Corporation and Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 54.9% and 68.9%. Insiders held roughly 1.2% of Chimera Investment Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation has 1.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chimera Investment Corporation 0.26% 2.28% 1.58% 1.74% 1.58% 8.19% Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation 0.46% 2.57% 1.68% 5.79% 7.97% 16.33%

For the past year Chimera Investment Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation.

Summary

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation beats Chimera Investment Corporation on 6 of the 10 factors.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), residential mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, real estate-related securities, and various other asset classes. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. Chimera Investment Corporation was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.