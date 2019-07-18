Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) and Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Comparing side by side

As REIT – Diversified businesses, Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM) and Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chimera Investment Corporation 19 7.26 N/A 1.27 14.81 Lexington Realty Trust 9 6.05 N/A 1.08 8.53

Table 1 demonstrates Chimera Investment Corporation and Lexington Realty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Lexington Realty Trust seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Chimera Investment Corporation. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Chimera Investment Corporation’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Lexington Realty Trust, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Chimera Investment Corporation and Lexington Realty Trust’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chimera Investment Corporation 0.00% 6.3% 0.9% Lexington Realty Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Chimera Investment Corporation is 34.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.66. Competitively, Lexington Realty Trust is 3.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.03 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Chimera Investment Corporation and Lexington Realty Trust can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chimera Investment Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 Lexington Realty Trust 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus price target of Chimera Investment Corporation is $20, with potential upside of 4.55%. Lexington Realty Trust on the other hand boasts of a $8 consensus price target and a -16.84% potential downside. The results provided earlier shows that Chimera Investment Corporation appears more favorable than Lexington Realty Trust, based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 51.5% of Chimera Investment Corporation shares and 82.9% of Lexington Realty Trust shares. Chimera Investment Corporation’s share held by insiders are 1.1%. Competitively, Lexington Realty Trust has 2.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chimera Investment Corporation -0.05% -0.16% 0.64% 0% 4.37% 5.89% Lexington Realty Trust 2% 0.77% -3.67% 9.27% 12.48% 11.94%

For the past year Chimera Investment Corporation has weaker performance than Lexington Realty Trust

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors Chimera Investment Corporation beats Lexington Realty Trust.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), residential mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, real estate-related securities, and various other asset classes. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. Chimera Investment Corporation was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It owns a diversified portfolio of equity and debt investments in single tenant commercial properties. The Lexington Realty Trust was founded in 1986 and is based in New York City.