Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) and Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH) Comparison side by side

As REIT – Diversified businesses, Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM) and Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chimera Investment Corporation 19 7.26 N/A 1.27 14.81 Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation 4 -37.24 N/A -0.34 0.00

Demonstrates Chimera Investment Corporation and Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM) and Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chimera Investment Corporation 0.00% 6.3% 0.9% Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation 0.00% -6.7% -0.6%

Risk & Volatility

Chimera Investment Corporation’s 0.66 beta indicates that its volatility is 34.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation’s 53.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.47 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Chimera Investment Corporation and Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chimera Investment Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation 1 0 0 1.00

The average target price of Chimera Investment Corporation is $20, with potential upside of 4.55%. Meanwhile, Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation’s average target price is $4, while its potential upside is 2.43%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Chimera Investment Corporation seems more appealing than Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Chimera Investment Corporation and Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 51.5% and 54.3% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.1% of Chimera Investment Corporation’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1.6% of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chimera Investment Corporation -0.05% -0.16% 0.64% 0% 4.37% 5.89% Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation -0.97% 0% -9.09% -7.24% -14.58% 1.49%

For the past year Chimera Investment Corporation was more bullish than Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation.

Summary

Chimera Investment Corporation beats on 9 of the 9 factors Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), residential mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, real estate-related securities, and various other asset classes. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. Chimera Investment Corporation was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust primarily in the United States. It invests in, finances, and manages leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities that are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation. The company also invests in non-agency mortgage investments that are guaranteed by private institutions, such as commercial banks; and other mortgage-related investments consisting of mortgage derivative securities, mortgage warehouse participations, and subordinated interests, as well as in mortgage loans and other investments. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.