Chimera Investment (CIM) Trades at $19.18 After Triangle; PRAETORIAN PROPERTY (PRRE) Shorts Raised By 66.67%

PRAETORIAN PROPERTY INC (OTCMKTS:PRRE) had an increase of 66.67% in short interest. PRRE’s SI was 1,000 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 66.67% from 600 shares previously. With 15,100 avg volume, 0 days are for PRAETORIAN PROPERTY INC (OTCMKTS:PRRE)’s short sellers to cover PRRE’s short positions. The stock decreased 23.18% or $0.0197 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0653. About 434 shares traded. Praetorian Property, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRRE) has 0.00% since July 17, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) formed triangle with $18.03 target or 6.00% below today’s $19.18 share price. Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) has $3.59B valuation. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $19.18. About 826,498 shares traded. Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM) has risen 4.37% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.06% the S&P500. Some Historical CIM News: 28/03/2018 – Chimera Capital Partners has Funds for U.S. Real Estate Investments; 18/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Solar Capital, Summit Hotel Properties, FARO Technologies, Medical Propert; 23/04/2018 – DJ Chimera Investment Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CIM); 03/05/2018 – CHIMERA 1Q NET INTEREST INCOME $147.9M, EST. $148.7M; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Investors Service, (“Moody’s”) assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by CIM Trust 2018-J1; 03/04/2018 – Rhode Island AG: Precautionary Boil Water Advisory Lifted for Chimera Inc. (DBA Davis Mobile Home Park, in Glocester); 09/04/2018 – Authers’ Note: The Chimerican Chimera; 27/03/2018 – The Chimera group is hoping to raise over $375 million in its token offering; 03/05/2018 – CHIMERA 1Q CORE EPS 58C, EST. 62C; 03/05/2018 – Chimera Investment 1Q Core EPS 58c

Praetorian Property, Inc. engages in acquiring, rehabilitating, and selling or leasing distressed properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $143.53 million. The Company’s property portfolio comprises single family, multi-family, and commercial properties. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Cannabis-Rx Inc. and changed its name to Praetorian Property, Inc. in September 2015.

Among 2 analysts covering Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Chimera Investment had 6 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Thursday, February 14 by Deutsche Bank.