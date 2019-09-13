Chimera Investment (CIM) to pay $0.50 on Oct 31, 2019; Station Casinos Has 1.06 Sentiment

Chimera Investment Corp (NYSE:CIM) is expected to pay $0.50 on Oct 31, 2019. (NYSE:CIM) shareholders before Sep 26, 2019 will receive the $0.50 dividend. Chimera Investment Corp’s current price of $19.57 translates into 2.55% yield. Chimera Investment Corp’s dividend has Sep 27, 2019 as record date. Jul 30, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $19.57. About 1.35M shares traded or 2.71% up from the average. Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM) has risen 1.58% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CIM News: 03/05/2018 – Chimera Investment 1Q EPS $1.22; 03/05/2018 – Chimera Investment 1Q Core EPS 58c; 06/03/2018 – Chimera Appoints New Board Member Debra W. Still and Announces the Retirement of Paul Keenan from the Chimera Board of Directors; 23/04/2018 – DJ Chimera Investment Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CIM); 05/03/2018 Rhode Island AG: Precautionary Boil Water Notice Issued for Chimera Inc (Davis Mobile Home Park) in Chepachet; 03/05/2018 – CHIMERA 1Q CORE EPS 58C, EST. 62C; 09/04/2018 – Authers’ Note: The Chimerican Chimera; 06/03/2018 – Chimera Appoints New Board Member Debra W. Still and Announces the Retirement of Paul Keenan from the Chimera Board of; 03/05/2018 – CHIMERA 1Q NET INTEREST INCOME $147.9M, EST. $148.7M; 27/03/2018 – The Chimera group is hoping to raise over $375 million in its token offering

Station Casinos Inc (STN) investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.36, from 0.7 in 2019Q1. The ratio is better, as 33 investment professionals increased and started new positions, while 31 reduced and sold their positions in Station Casinos Inc. The investment professionals in our database now have: 68.94 million shares, down from 73.22 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Station Casinos Inc in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 26 Increased: 24 New Position: 9.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.64 billion. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities , residential mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, real estate-related securities, and various other asset classes. It has a 21.48 P/E ratio. The firm has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

More notable recent Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does The Data Make Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Shares Three Years Ago You’d Have Made 25% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Chimera Investment Corporation’s (NYSE:CIM) CEO Pay Fair? – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “CIM Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc. Sells Properties for Approximately $1.25 Billion – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 3 in Q2 2019. Its up 2.67, from 0.33 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 0 investors sold Chimera Investment Corporation shares while 1 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 1.06 million shares or 0.42% more from 1.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nfc Ltd Liability owns 977,222 shares for 5.26% of their portfolio. Capital Invest Advisors Ltd accumulated 62,955 shares. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.05% invested in Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM) for 22,757 shares. Huntington Financial Bank holds 0% or 1 shares in its portfolio.

Among 2 analysts covering Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Chimera Investment has $20 highest and $19.5000 lowest target. $19.75’s average target is 0.92% above currents $19.57 stock price. Chimera Investment had 4 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse downgraded Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM) on Wednesday, August 21 to “Neutral” rating.

Stantec Inc. provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.51 billion. It operates through four divisions: Consulting Services Â– Canada, Consulting Services Â– United States, Consulting Services Â– Global, and Construction Services. It has a 49.13 P/E ratio. The firm provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental services, project management, and project economics; and construction management services.

More notable recent Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Form 6-K STANTEC INC For: Aug 27 – StreetInsider.com” on August 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stantec Inc. (STN) CEO Gord Johnston on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stantec (STN) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) were released by: Profitconfidential.com and their article: “Stantec Stock: A Play on Global Infrastructure Thatâ€™s Looking to Break Higher – Profit Confidential” published on May 22, 2018 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Passive-Income Hunters: 3 Top Stocks to Add $6250 to Your Annual Income – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc holds 3.45% of its portfolio in Stantec Inc. for 1.38 million shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owns 11.85 million shares or 1.73% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. has 1.54% invested in the company for 1.29 million shares. The New York-based Luminus Management Llc has invested 1.45% in the stock. Cidel Asset Management Inc, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 700,100 shares.