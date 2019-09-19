Chimera Investment (CIM) to pay $0.50 on Oct 31, 2019; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Shorts Increased By 7.92%

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) had an increase of 7.92% in short interest. REGN’s SI was 2.29M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 7.92% from 2.12 million shares previously. With 908,100 avg volume, 3 days are for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)’s short sellers to cover REGN’s short positions. The SI to Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc’s float is 2.83%. The stock decreased 1.06% or $3.06 during the last trading session, reaching $285.06. About 541,281 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 11/05/2018 – Bayer: Second Indication for Eylea to Be Approved in China; 21/03/2018 – The PCSK9 of NASH? Regeneron and Alnylam join forces to tackle a promising target for severe liver diseases $REGN $ALNY; 21/05/2018 – New England Journal of Medicine Publishes Two Positive Phase 3 Trials Showing DUPIXENT® (dupilumab) Improved Moderate-to-Severe Asthma; 10/03/2018 – Praluent® (alirocumab) Injection Significantly Reduced Risk of Cardiovascular Events in High-Risk Patients, and was Associated; 19/03/2018 – REGENERON PHARMA – 58 PCT OF EYLEA-TREATED PATIENTS EXPERIENCED TWO-STEP OR GREATER IMPROVEMENT FROM BASELINE ON DIABETIC RETINOPATHY SEVERITY SCALE (DRSS) AT WEEK 24; 21/03/2018 – Regeneron and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Announce Collaboration to Discover New Treatments for Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis; 31/05/2018 – Clearside Biomedical Announces Positive Topline Results from Phase 2 Clinical Trial of CLS-TA Used with Eylea in Patients with Diabetic Macular Edema; 16/05/2018 – Sanofi’s Dupixent Drug Meets Endpoints for Atopic Dermatitis Treatment; 01/05/2018 – SANOFI & REGENERON TO LOWER NET PRICE OF PRALUENT; 10/03/2018 – Sanofi and Regeneron announce plans to make Praluent® more accessible and affordable for patients with the greatest health ris

Chimera Investment Corp (NYSE:CIM) is expected to pay $0.50 on Oct 31, 2019. (NYSE:CIM) shareholders before Sep 26, 2019 will receive the $0.50 dividend. Chimera Investment Corp’s current price of $19.85 translates into 2.52% yield. Chimera Investment Corp’s dividend has Sep 27, 2019 as record date. Jul 30, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $19.85. About 1.22 million shares traded. Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM) has risen 1.58% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CIM News: 10/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Immune CHeckpoint Inhibitors Monitoring of Adverse Drug ReAction (CHIMeRA); 03/05/2018 – Chimera Investment 1Q EPS $1.22; 03/05/2018 – Chimera Investment 1Q Core EPS 58c; 03/05/2018 – CHIMERA 1Q NET INTEREST INCOME $147.9M, EST. $148.7M; 06/03/2018 – Chimera Appoints New Board Member Debra W. Still and Announces the Retirement of Paul Keenan from the Chimera Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – CHIMERA 1Q CORE EPS 58C, EST. 62C; 06/03/2018 – Chimera Appoints New Bd Member Debra W. Still and Announces the Retirement of Paul Keenan From the Chimera Bd of Directors; 09/04/2018 – Authers’ Note: The Chimerican Chimera; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Investors Service, (“Moody’s”) assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by CIM Trust 2018-J1; 28/03/2018 – Chimera Capital Partners has Funds for U.S. Real Estate Investments

Among 2 analysts covering Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Chimera Investment has $20 highest and $19.5000 lowest target. $19.75’s average target is -0.50% below currents $19.85 stock price. Chimera Investment had 4 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, August 21 by Credit Suisse.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.72 billion. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities , residential mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, real estate-related securities, and various other asset classes. It has a 21.79 P/E ratio. The firm has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

Since September 10, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $48.61 million activity. On Tuesday, September 10 Sanofi sold $48.61 million worth of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) or 172,904 shares.

