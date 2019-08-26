Chimera Investment (CIM) to pay $0.50 on Oct 31, 2019; Era Group (ERA) SI Increased By 26.33%

Chimera Investment Corp (NYSE:CIM) is expected to pay $0.50 on Oct 31, 2019. (NYSE:CIM) shareholders before Sep 26, 2019 will receive the $0.50 dividend. Chimera Investment Corp’s current price of $19.10 translates into 2.62% yield. Chimera Investment Corp’s dividend has Sep 27, 2019 as record date. Jul 30, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $19.1. About 1.40 million shares traded or 8.41% up from the average. Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM) has risen 1.58% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CIM News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Chimera Investment Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CIM); 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Investors Service, (“Moody’s”) assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by CIM Trust 2018-J1; 05/03/2018 Rhode Island AG: Precautionary Boil Water Notice Issued for Chimera Inc (Davis Mobile Home Park) in Chepachet; 06/03/2018 – Chimera Appoints New Bd Member Debra W. Still and Announces the Retirement of Paul Keenan From the Chimera Bd of Directors; 03/04/2018 – Rhode Island AG: Precautionary Boil Water Advisory Lifted for Chimera Inc. (DBA Davis Mobile Home Park, in Glocester); 06/03/2018 – Chimera Appoints New Board Member Debra W. Still and Announces the Retirement of Paul Keenan from the Chimera Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – CHIMERA 1Q NET INTEREST INCOME $147.9M, EST. $148.7M; 28/03/2018 – Chimera Capital Partners has Funds for U.S. Real Estate Investments; 09/04/2018 – Authers’ Note: The Chimerican Chimera; 18/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Solar Capital, Summit Hotel Properties, FARO Technologies, Medical Propert

Era Group Inc (NYSE:ERA) had an increase of 26.33% in short interest. ERA’s SI was 981,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 26.33% from 776,700 shares previously. With 153,800 avg volume, 6 days are for Era Group Inc (NYSE:ERA)’s short sellers to cover ERA’s short positions. The SI to Era Group Inc’s float is 4.93%. The stock decreased 4.43% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $9.28. About 68,330 shares traded. Era Group Inc. (NYSE:ERA) has declined 26.76% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ERA News: 25/05/2018 – HELICOPTER SERVICE ERA BEGAN GOM OIL,GAS EVACUATIONS ON ALBERTO; 20/04/2018 – DJ Era Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ERA); 08/03/2018 – ERA GROUP 4Q OPER REV. $57.5M; 08/03/2018 – Era Group 4Q Rev $57.5M; 01/05/2018 – ERA GROUP 1Q LOSS/SHR 6C; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Era Group Inc. ‘B-‘ Ratings; Outlook Negative; 01/05/2018 – ERA GROUP 1Q OPER REV. $57.3M; 08/03/2018 Era Group 4Q EPS $2.89

Among 2 analysts covering Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Chimera Investment has $20 highest and $19.5000 lowest target. $19.75’s average target is 3.40% above currents $19.1 stock price. Chimera Investment had 6 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, August 21.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.58 billion. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities , residential mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, real estate-related securities, and various other asset classes. It has a 20.97 P/E ratio. The firm has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.33 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 1 investors sold Chimera Investment Corporation shares while 2 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 1.06 million shares or 0.31% more from 1.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Limited Liability Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 19,965 shares. Capital Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Com stated it has 63,006 shares. Nfc Investments Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 5.39% or 975,472 shares.

More notable recent Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chimera Investment -1.7% after Q2 miss – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chimera: Solid Income Name That You Can Trade – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Shares Three Years Ago You’d Have Made 25% – Yahoo Finance” on May 24, 2019. More interesting news about Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Chimera Investment Corporation’s (NYSE:CIM) CEO Pay Fair? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Baidu, BP, Ciena, Chevron, Cree, Exxon, Home Depot, Medtronic, Nvidia, Urban Outfitters and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Era Group Inc. provides helicopter transportation services primarily to the gas and oil exploration, development, and production companies. The company has market cap of $197.02 million. The Company’s helicopter services include emergency response search and rescue; air medical services; Alaska flightseeing tours; and other services, as well as utility services to support firefighting, mining, VIP transport, power line, and pipeline survey activities. It has a 8.18 P/E ratio. The firm also leases helicopters to third parties and foreign affiliates; engineers, makes, and distributes after-market helicopter parts and accessories; and provides classroom instruction, flight simulator, and other training services.