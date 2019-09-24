Chimera Investment (CIM) Reaches $20.37 52-Week High; Neophotonics (NPTN)’s Sentiment Is 1.02

Neophotonics Corp (NPTN) investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -1.33, from 2.35 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 56 investment managers increased or started new equity positions, while 55 sold and decreased equity positions in Neophotonics Corp. The investment managers in our database now hold: 28.44 million shares, down from 31.62 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Neophotonics Corp in top ten equity positions decreased from 3 to 1 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 29 Reduced: 26 Increased: 35 New Position: 21.

Awm Investment Company Inc. holds 1.72% of its portfolio in NeoPhotonics Corporation for 2.16 million shares. Alphaone Investment Services Llc owns 463,300 shares or 1.51% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Springowl Associates Llc has 1.41% invested in the company for 249,499 shares. The Minnesota-based White Pine Capital Llc has invested 0.6% in the stock. Paradigm Capital Management Inc Ny, a New York-based fund reported 1.53 million shares.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. The company has market cap of $295.35 million. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; and optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generates ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as integrated coherent receivers (ICRs), which decodes the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also engages in developing pluggable coherent modules that combine NLW-ITLA with ICR and a coherent modulator; and offers 100G products for the client side and datacenter applications.

Analysts await NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $-0.05 EPS, up 58.33% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.12 per share. After $-0.08 actual EPS reported by NeoPhotonics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.50% EPS growth.

Analysts await Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.51 EPS, down 15.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.6 per share. CIM’s profit will be $95.44 million for 9.99 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual EPS reported by Chimera Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.92% negative EPS growth.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.81 billion. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities , residential mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, real estate-related securities, and various other asset classes. It has a 22.36 P/E ratio. The firm has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

Among 2 analysts covering Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Chimera Investment has $20 highest and $19.5000 lowest target. $19.75’s average target is -3.04% below currents $20.37 stock price. Chimera Investment had 4 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, August 21 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 2.67, from 0.33 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 0 investors sold Chimera Investment Corporation shares while 1 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 1.06 million shares or 0.42% more from 1.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Huntington Commercial Bank accumulated 1 shares. 22,757 are owned by Balasa Dinverno Foltz. Nfc Invests Llc has invested 5.26% in Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM). Advisors Llc accumulated 62,955 shares.