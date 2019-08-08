Chimera Investment (CIM) Reaches $19.59 52-Week High; Youngevity International (YGYI) SI Increased By 9.44%

Youngevity International Inc (NASDAQ:YGYI) had an increase of 9.44% in short interest. YGYI’s SI was 873,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 9.44% from 798,500 shares previously. With 100,300 avg volume, 9 days are for Youngevity International Inc (NASDAQ:YGYI)’s short sellers to cover YGYI’s short positions. The SI to Youngevity International Inc’s float is 7.08%. The stock increased 3.14% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $4.93. About 11,276 shares traded. Youngevity International, Inc. (NASDAQ:YGYI) has risen 10.35% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.35% the S&P500. Some Historical YGYI News: 14/05/2018 – YOUNGEVITY INTERNATIONAL INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.13; 25/04/2018 – Youngevity Announces Asia Convention Event Is Being Held Next Month in Malaysia; 06/03/2018 YOUNGEVITY INTERNATIONAL COMPLETES ACQUISITION of VIAVIENTE; 29/03/2018 – YOUNGEVITY INTERNATIONAL INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.35; 10/04/2018 – CLR Roasters Increases Capacity on Single Serve Production Line

The stock of Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM) hit a new 52-week high and has $20.37 target or 4.00% above today’s $19.59 share price. The 7 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $3.74B company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 8 by Barchart.com. If the $20.37 price target is reached, the company will be worth $149.52 million more. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $19.59. About 188,128 shares traded. Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM) has risen 1.58% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CIM News: 10/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Immune CHeckpoint Inhibitors Monitoring of Adverse Drug ReAction (CHIMeRA); 03/04/2018 – Rhode Island AG: Precautionary Boil Water Advisory Lifted for Chimera Inc. (DBA Davis Mobile Home Park, in Glocester); 27/03/2018 – The Chimera group is hoping to raise over $375 million in its token offering; 05/03/2018 Rhode Island AG: Precautionary Boil Water Notice Issued for Chimera Inc (Davis Mobile Home Park) in Chepachet; 09/04/2018 – Authers’ Note: The Chimerican Chimera; 03/05/2018 – Chimera Investment 1Q Core EPS 58c; 03/05/2018 – CHIMERA 1Q CORE EPS 58C, EST. 62C; 06/03/2018 – Chimera Appoints New Bd Member Debra W. Still and Announces the Retirement of Paul Keenan From the Chimera Bd of Directors; 03/05/2018 – CHIMERA 1Q NET INTEREST INCOME $147.9M, EST. $148.7M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Chimera Investment Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CIM)

Among 2 analysts covering Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Chimera Investment had 6 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, February 14, the company rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.33 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 1 investors sold Chimera Investment Corporation shares while 2 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 1.06 million shares or 0.31% more from 1.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Inv Lc reported 0.07% in Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM). Nfc Investments Limited Liability accumulated 975,472 shares or 5.39% of the stock. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 19,965 shares.

More notable recent Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Chimera Investment Corporation’s (NYSE:CIM) CEO Pay Fair? – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chimera Investment -1.7% after Q2 miss – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chimera: Solid Income Name That You Can Trade – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Shares Three Years Ago You’d Have Made 25% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 24, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Chimera Appoints New Board Member Brian Patrick Reilly – Business Wire” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.74 billion. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities , residential mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, real estate-related securities, and various other asset classes. It has a 21.51 P/E ratio. The firm has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.