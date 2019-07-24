Chimera Investment (CIM) Analysts See $0.55 EPS; Netgear (NTGR) Sellers Increased By 21.3% Their Shorts

Analysts expect Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM) to report $0.55 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 6.78% from last quarter’s $0.59 EPS. CIM’s profit would be $102.94 million giving it 8.74 P/E if the $0.55 EPS is correct. After having $0.57 EPS previously, Chimera Investment Corporation’s analysts see -3.51% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $19.23. About 900,385 shares traded. Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM) has risen 4.37% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.06% the S&P500. Some Historical CIM News: 06/03/2018 – Chimera Appoints New Board Member Debra W. Still and Announces the Retirement of Paul Keenan from the Chimera Board of Directors; 23/04/2018 – DJ Chimera Investment Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CIM); 03/05/2018 – CHIMERA 1Q CORE EPS 58C, EST. 62C; 03/05/2018 – Chimera Investment 1Q Core EPS 58c; 28/03/2018 – Chimera Capital Partners has Funds for U.S. Real Estate Investments; 10/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Immune CHeckpoint Inhibitors Monitoring of Adverse Drug ReAction (CHIMeRA); 06/03/2018 – Chimera Appoints New Bd Member Debra W. Still and Announces the Retirement of Paul Keenan From the Chimera Bd of Directors; 06/03/2018 – Chimera Appoints New Board Member Debra W. Still and Announces the Retirement of Paul Keenan from the Chimera Board of; 03/05/2018 – Chimera Investment 1Q EPS $1.22; 05/03/2018 Rhode Island AG: Precautionary Boil Water Notice Issued for Chimera Inc (Davis Mobile Home Park) in Chepachet

Netgear Inc (NASDAQ:NTGR) had an increase of 21.3% in short interest. NTGR’s SI was 2.14 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 21.3% from 1.76 million shares previously. With 772,300 avg volume, 3 days are for Netgear Inc (NASDAQ:NTGR)’s short sellers to cover NTGR’s short positions. The SI to Netgear Inc’s float is 6.92%. The stock increased 5.27% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $28.38. About 568,162 shares traded or 83.25% up from the average. NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) has declined 20.85% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.28% the S&P500. Some Historical NTGR News: 19/04/2018 – DJ NETGEAR Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NTGR); 15/05/2018 – All-New Arlo Security Light System Illuminates Outdoor Areas and Provides Alerts Against Potential Threats; 25/04/2018 – NETGEAR 1Q NET REV. $345.0M, EST. $342.5M (2 EST.); 25/04/2018 – Netgear 1Q Rev $345M; 08/05/2018 – NETGEAR Debuts Industry-First Orbi Tri-Band Mesh WiFi Cable Modem Router System; 13/03/2018 NETGEAR JOINS SWRVE SERIES D FUNDING ROUND AFTER SUCCESSFUL DEPLOYMENT OF SWRVE’S CUSTOMER INTERACTION PLATFORM; 20/03/2018 – Morro Data Launches Channel Program to Enable Managed Service Providers to Deliver High-Performance Cloud Storage Services; 25/04/2018 – Netgear Sees 2Q Rev $340M-$355M; 25/04/2018 – Netgear 1Q Adj EPS 62c; 25/04/2018 – Correct: Netgear 1Q EPS 17c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold NETGEAR, Inc. shares while 40 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 31.08 million shares or 4.09% less from 32.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bancshares Of Canada holds 2,529 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt reported 10,813 shares stake. National Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De accumulated 244,361 shares. Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0% invested in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) for 12,813 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc owns 94,618 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Ls Inv Advsrs Ltd Llc owns 931 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parkside Fincl Bank Trust owns 54 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fifth Third Comml Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) for 215 shares. Regions Financial has 0% invested in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR). Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 0% or 14,712 shares in its portfolio. Federated Incorporated Pa invested in 0.02% or 220,022 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated has 0% invested in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR). Parametric Port Limited Liability reported 88,224 shares stake. 7,893 were reported by Piedmont Investment Advsrs. Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Management has invested 0.01% in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR).

More notable recent NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “NETGEAR® Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:NTGR – GlobeNewswire” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Trading At A 48% Discount? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About NetGear, Inc. (NTGR) – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “NETGEAR Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “NETGEAR Paves the Way for Next-Gen Mobile Wireless Connectivity With Two New Mobile Devices – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $738,382 activity. Another trade for 2,997 shares valued at $116,374 was sold by WERDANN MICHAEL A. Rogers Tamesa also sold $78,387 worth of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) on Thursday, January 31. Henry David John sold 738 shares worth $28,612. Another trade for 11,588 shares valued at $450,806 was sold by LO PATRICK CS.

NETGEAR, Inc. designs, develops, and markets innovative networking solutions and smart connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company has market cap of $893.73 million. The firm operates in three divisions: Retail, Commercial, and Service Provider. It currently has negative earnings. The Retail segment offers home WiFi networking solutions and smart connected products.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.60 billion. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities , residential mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, real estate-related securities, and various other asset classes. It has a 15.05 P/E ratio. The firm has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

More notable recent Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Chimera Investment Corporation’s (NYSE:CIM) CEO Pay Fair? – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Shares Three Years Ago You’d Have Made 25% – Yahoo Finance” on May 24, 2019. More interesting news about Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Why I Just Bought Chimera Investment’s 7.8% Preferred Stock Yield – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Regal Beloit Corporation (RBC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.33 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 1 investors sold Chimera Investment Corporation shares while 2 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 1.06 million shares or 0.31% more from 1.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Invest Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 63,006 shares. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM) for 19,965 shares. Nfc Invs Limited Liability invested in 975,472 shares or 5.39% of the stock.