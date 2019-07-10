Chilton Investment Co Upped Position in Rpm Intl (RPM); Honeywell Intl (HON) Shareholder Cipher Capital LP Has Lowered Its Stake as Market Value Rose

Cipher Capital Lp decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 14.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cipher Capital Lp sold 5,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The hedge fund held 31,049 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.93M, down from 36,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cipher Capital Lp who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $175.52. About 1.41M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 24/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CHANGES PROXY BYLAWS FOR INVESTORS; 23/05/2018 – Honeywell Control Room Technology Transforms Efficiency Of Riikinvoima Oy Waste-To-Energy Plant; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – ENTERED INTO A $1.5 BILLION 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Raises Outlook as Equipment Demand Rises; 24/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Honeywell Recalls Hard Hats Due to Risk of Head Injury; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – QTRLY SEGMENT MARGIN 19.2 PCT VS 18.8 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 20/03/2018 – International Airlines Group Adopts Connected Aircraft Solution To Reduce Carbon Emissions And Boost Fuel Savings; 26/04/2018 – CB Process Instrumentation and Controls to Offer Honeywell Product Line; 17/05/2018 – Conveyor Systems 2018: Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are Siemens, Honeywell, Emerson Electric, Caterpillar, and Kion – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION FY DIV/SHR 32 RUPEES

Chilton Investment Co Llc increased its stake in Rpm Intl Inc (RPM) by 147.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Investment Co Llc bought 33,185 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.96% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 55,727 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23 million, up from 22,542 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Rpm Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $61.21. About 509,662 shares traded or 1.38% up from the average. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 13.75% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 05/04/2018 – RPM International 3Q EPS 30c; 21/04/2018 – DJ RPM International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RPM); 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES OF $1.43 BLN VS $894.2 MLN; 23/03/2018 – Sonatype’s Nexus Firewall Extends DevSecOps with RubyGems and RPM Support; 05/04/2018 – On the earnings front, Monsanto, RPM International, and Conn’s are all scheduled to report; 19/03/2018 – RPM BUYS LEADER IN TILE, GROUT SEALER MKT; 05/04/2018 – RPM International 3Q EBIT $56.7M; 01/05/2018 – RPM Mortgage’s Irvine Office, Led by Ben Anderson, Selected as One of the First Locations to Launch as LendUS; 26/04/2018 – RPM International at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 15/05/2018 – Deccan Value Investors Buys 1.1% Position in RPM International

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Chilton Investment Co Llc, which manages about $5.22 billion and $2.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 8,971 shares to 263,420 shares, valued at $58.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Republic Svcs Inc (NYSE:RSG) by 111,061 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.02M shares, and cut its stake in Papa Johns Intl Inc (NASDAQ:PZZA).

Cipher Capital Lp, which manages about $339.00M and $1.26 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Itt Inc by 10,300 shares to 62,272 shares, valued at $3.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wintrust Finl Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 16,037 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,757 shares, and has risen its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY).

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $2.08 EPS, down 1.89% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.12 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.51 billion for 21.10 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.92 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $783,951 activity. On Wednesday, February 6 the insider Paz George sold $154,143.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.