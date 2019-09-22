Chilton Investment Co Upped Papa Johns Intl (PZZA) Position by $564,080; Timucuan Asset Management Position in Comcast New Cl A (CMCSA) Cut as Stock Price Declined

Timucuan Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (CMCSA) by 0.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc sold 28,153 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 3.17M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $134.18M, down from 3.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $46.36. About 18.04M shares traded or 8.29% up from the average. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 23/05/2018 – Hohn Urges Rupert Murdoch to Engage With Comcast on Potential Deal — Letter; 14/03/2018 – Craig Schlagbaum, VP of lndirect Channels of Comcast Business Recognized as 2018 CRN Channel Chief; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Disciplined Equity Exits M&T, Cuts Comcast; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s $50 billion bid for Fox; 08/05/2018 – Comcast Bid Would Create `Huge Behemoth’ With $170 Billion Debt; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It May Top Disney’s Bid for Fox Entertainment; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Breakingviews TV: Smackdown!; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST SPOKESMAN COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 15/05/2018 – Corvex Adds ServiceNow, Exits Comcast, Buys More T-Mobile: 13F; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CHAIRMAN & CEO BRIAN L. ROBERTS SAYS COMCAST WILL BE BEST, TRUSTED OWNER OF SKY

Chilton Investment Co Llc increased its stake in Papa Johns Intl Inc (PZZA) by 23.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Investment Co Llc bought 12,820 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.71% . The hedge fund held 67,088 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.00M, up from 54,268 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Papa Johns Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $52.05. About 540,402 shares traded. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has risen 5.61% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 06/03/2018 – New York Post: Papa John’s takes another NFL hit: Peyton Manning; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Promotes VP Joe Smith To CFO Post — MarketWatch; 10/05/2018 – Papa John’s International Reaches Milestone with 50th Restaurant Opening in Spain; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA COMPARABLE SALES DECREASE OF 5.3%; 07/03/2018 – Peyton Manning sells his Papa John’s franchises before split with NFL; 07/03/2018 – Papa John’s Wants to Get Back to Making Pizzas; 19/04/2018 – DJ Papa John’s International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PZZA); 03/05/2018 – American Century Companies Inc. Exits Position in Papa John’s; 14/05/2018 – Champlain Investment Partners Buys 2.2% Position in Papa John’s; 28/03/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Papa John’s CFO compensation withdrawn

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.53, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 26 investors sold PZZA shares while 57 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 26.01 million shares or 2.36% less from 26.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York State Teachers Retirement reported 48,678 shares. Ameriprise Finance holds 0% or 86,333 shares in its portfolio. Csat Investment Advisory Lp holds 0.13% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) or 8,405 shares. 25,165 were reported by Credit Suisse Ag. Jefferies Llc has 10,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Weiss Multi holds 251,472 shares. Art Advisors Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.21% or 83,913 shares. Alliancebernstein LP has 112,359 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tokio Marine Asset Management Ltd accumulated 9,500 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 6,700 shares. Millennium Mngmt Llc holds 302,252 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 80,026 shares. Dupont Management Corp invested in 3,532 shares. Synovus Financial reported 0% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Blackrock invested in 2.54M shares.

Chilton Investment Co Llc, which manages about $5.22 billion and $3.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 246,538 shares to 24,894 shares, valued at $3.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS) by 22,452 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,614 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB).

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $141,969 activity.

More notable recent Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Papa John’s Continues To Disappoint The Public – Seeking Alpha” on March 06, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Papa John’s Is Ready for Its Turnaround – Motley Fool” published on August 29, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Papa John’s Puts Pressure on Stock Bears with CEO Announcement – Schaeffers Research” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Top Restaurant Stocks to Buy in September – Nasdaq” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Papa Johnâ€™s International, Inc. (PZZA) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Timucuan Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.01B and $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Us Foods Holding Corporation by 119,709 shares to 2.94M shares, valued at $105.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dolby Laboratories Inc Com (NYSE:DLB) by 29,281 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.30M shares, and has risen its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold CMCSA shares while 464 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 505 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.63 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fayez Sarofim & owns 7.68 million shares for 1.68% of their portfolio. Brighton Jones Limited Liability Com invested 0.46% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 1.17M shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Csat Inv Advisory Ltd Partnership owns 0.11% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 7,517 shares. 56,450 were accumulated by Palouse Cap. Advsrs Cap Ltd Liability Corp reported 46,759 shares stake. Moreover, Synovus has 0.08% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 131,633 shares. Old Second Bank Of Aurora owns 25,828 shares. Spears Abacus Advsr Limited Liability Company owns 659,883 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 2.26M shares or 0.86% of all its holdings. Jolley Asset Mngmt reported 96,033 shares. Cap owns 83.52M shares for 0.83% of their portfolio. Ibis Cap Prtnrs Llp owns 76,885 shares. Provise Gp Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.16% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Credit Agricole S A reported 493,761 shares.

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 EPS, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.45 billion for 15.25 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why the $4.99 Price Tag for Apple TV+ is a Stroke of Genius – Nasdaq” on September 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Comcast +1.4% as Wells Fargo resumes cable coverage – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Reasons Netflix Bought the Rights to “Seinfeld” – Motley Fool” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can Trump and the Olympics Really Lift Comcast Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Roku Stock: Next Stop, $60? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 21, 2019.