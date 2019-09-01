Chilton Investment Co Raised Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs (SPR) Position; AG Mortgage Investment Trust (MITT) Sentiment Is 1.51

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc (MITT) investors sentiment decreased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.15, from 1.66 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 62 investment managers started new or increased stock positions, while 41 cut down and sold stock positions in AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. The investment managers in our database now possess: 20.79 million shares, up from 17.57 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 16 Reduced: 25 Increased: 40 New Position: 22.

Chilton Investment Co Llc increased Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (SPR) stake by 18.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Chilton Investment Co Llc acquired 8,095 shares as Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (SPR)’s stock declined 12.05%. The Chilton Investment Co Llc holds 52,278 shares with $4.79 million value, up from 44,183 last quarter. Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc now has $8.34 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $80.6. About 783,214 shares traded. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 15.44% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 19/03/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS HOLDINGS INC SPR.N : VERTICAL RESEARCH RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 02/05/2018 – SPR TARGETING 2X DEBT TO EBITDA RATIO FOLLOWING ASCO DEAL; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems Close to $650 Mln Deal for Asco Industries; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems 1Q Rev $1.74B; 06/04/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems Celebrates 20th Anniversary of Unique On-site Blood Bank; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO LOOKING `AGGRESSIVELY’ AT POTENTIAL ACQUISITIONS; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS 1Q EPS $1.10, EST. $1.36; 25/04/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS REPORTS 20% BOOST TO QTRLY CASH DIV; 02/05/2018 – SPR IS RUNNING ABOUT 5 BOEING 737 FRAMES BEHIND SCHEDULE; 02/05/2018 – SPR: 737 COSTS GREW ON OVERTIME, EXPEDITED FREIGHT SHIPPING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold SPR shares while 94 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 95.94 million shares or 2.22% less from 98.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utah Retirement owns 19,983 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Lc has 10,855 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp invested 0.04% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). First Allied Advisory Svcs owns 3,942 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 30,184 shares. Bowling Port Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 15,114 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Mai Cap Management has 0.03% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 7,000 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company has 14,417 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.71% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Northcoast Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 5,414 shares. Loomis Sayles And Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 261 shares. Factory Mutual Insurance Communication reported 0.29% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Ima Wealth, Kansas-based fund reported 500 shares. 2.84 million are held by Hound Ptnrs Ltd Co. Brown Advisory Securities Limited Liability Corporation owns 7,009 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio.

Chilton Investment Co Llc decreased Ulta Salon Cosmetics & Fragrance (NASDAQ:ULTA) stake by 23,899 shares to 2,367 valued at $825,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) stake by 215,737 shares and now owns 113,756 shares. Papa Johns Intl Inc (NASDAQ:PZZA) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs (NYSE:SPR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs has $10100 highest and $92 lowest target. $97.67’s average target is 21.18% above currents $80.6 stock price. Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs had 9 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, August 14. The company was downgraded on Monday, April 8 by Canaccord Genuity.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, acquiring, and managing a portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities, and financial assets. The company has market cap of $494.00 million. The firm invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS issued or guaranteed by a U.S. government agency or U.S. government-sponsored entities; and fixed- and floating-rate residential non-agency RMBS that are not issued by a U.S. government agencies or U.S. government-sponsored entities. It has a 23.13 P/E ratio. The firm also invests in other real estate-related assets and financial assets, including fixed- and floating-rate commercial mortgage-backed securities, such as investment grade and non-investment grade classes; residential mortgage loans secured by residential real property; and commercial mortgage loans secured by commercial real property comprising mezzanine loans and preferred equity.

Angelo Gordon & Co. L.P. holds 0.63% of its portfolio in AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. for 400,000 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owns 1.54 million shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Campbell & Co Investment Adviser Llc has 0.28% invested in the company for 33,650 shares. The Illinois-based Chicago Equity Partners Llc has invested 0.08% in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd., a Korea-based fund reported 532,555 shares.

The stock increased 0.60% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $14.99. About 606,895 shares traded or 201.99% up from the average. AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (MITT) has declined 15.80% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.80% the S&P500.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $826,500 activity.