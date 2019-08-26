Chilton Investment Co Raised Carters (CRI) Position by $1.74 Million as Stock Price Declined; Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) Shareholder Robecosam Ag Increased Its Position

Chilton Investment Co Llc increased its stake in Carters Inc (CRI) by 237.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Investment Co Llc bought 17,390 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.30% . The hedge fund held 24,704 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.49 million, up from 7,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Carters Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.37% or $4.95 during the last trading session, reaching $87.23. About 639,827 shares traded. Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) has declined 9.76% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CRI News: 26/04/2018 – Carter’s Sees FY Sales Up 3%; 22/04/2018 – DJ Carter’s Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRI); 12/03/2018 Carter’s, Inc. Announces Participation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 17/05/2018 – Carter’s, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – CARTER’S INC CRI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.64 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Carter’s 1Q Adj EPS $1.09; 06/04/2018 – Rep. King: King on Trade War/Tariffs: Don’t Repeat Jimmy Carter’s Economic Mistakes; 26/04/2018 – Carter’s Sees 2Q Adj EPS 53c; 26/04/2018 – Carter’s 1Q EPS 89c; 26/04/2018 – CARTER’S INC SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS GROWTH OF 12%

Robecosam Ag increased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) by 0.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robecosam Ag bought 4,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.13% . The institutional investor held 577,038 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.60 million, up from 572,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robecosam Ag who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $89.29. About 2.05M shares traded or 49.32% up from the average. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 0.90% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.90% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Orders $3.7B, Excluding SubCom; 09/05/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 44C/SHR FROM 40C, EST. 42C; 26/04/2018 – TE Connectivity to participate in Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Adj EPS $1.42; 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for TE Connectivity, CNH Industrial N.V., Proteostasis Therapeutics, Qudian In; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Cash Flow From Continuing Operating Activities $377M; 06/03/2018 – PLDT Chooses Qwilt to Improve Quality and Increase Scale for Streaming Video Delivery Across the Philippines; 05/03/2018 MFS Technology Adds TE Connectivity, Exits Western Digital; 07/03/2018 – TE Connectivity showcases 400G connector and cable assembly solutions at OFC 2018; 20/03/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N : MELIUS RESEARCH STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT; TARGET PRICE $135

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold TEL shares while 191 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 299.47 million shares or 0.83% less from 301.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet North America Advsr Sa has invested 0.07% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Gateway Advisers Ltd has 15,203 shares. Hanson Mcclain accumulated 342 shares. 1832 Asset Management Ltd Partnership stated it has 45,692 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Citadel Advsrs invested in 1.08M shares or 0.04% of the stock. 16,164 were accumulated by Virtu Financial Ltd Com. Moreover, Camarda Financial Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Dodge And Cox, a California-based fund reported 31.11M shares. Fiduciary Mgmt Inc Wi owns 2.6% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 4.94M shares. Midas has invested 1.51% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Amica Retiree Med Tru reported 1,640 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 0.11% or 16,171 shares. Atria Investments Ltd reported 9,012 shares. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Incorporated stated it has 0% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). First National Bank & Trust owns 3,578 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

Robecosam Ag, which manages about $2.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mettler Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) by 2,467 shares to 22,208 shares, valued at $16.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 7,040 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,656 shares, and cut its stake in F M C Corp (NYSE:FMC).

Since August 19, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $13,665 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold CRI shares while 94 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 44.27 million shares or 3.31% less from 45.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement System Of Alabama has 0.05% invested in Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI). Victory Capital holds 0.59% of its portfolio in Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) for 2.56M shares. Pzena Management reported 0% of its portfolio in Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI). Cornerstone Inc stated it has 88 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.06% in Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI). Epoch Investment Prns reported 420,300 shares stake. Moreover, Ameritas Prtn Incorporated has 0.1% invested in Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) for 20,521 shares. Advisory Net Limited Company accumulated 0% or 83 shares. Vaughan Nelson Inv Mgmt Lp holds 0.31% in Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) or 232,925 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) for 10,788 shares. First Manhattan has 0% invested in Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) for 63 shares. Moreover, Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.1% invested in Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mgmt Corp stated it has 51,600 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) for 24,969 shares.

