Chilton Investment Co Maintains Position in Deere & Co (DE); As Saga Communications (SGA) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Minerva Advisors Raised Position

Chilton Investment Co Llc increased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 1.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Investment Co Llc bought 2,112 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 167,410 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.74 million, up from 165,298 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $164.07. About 2.85M shares traded or 43.29% up from the average. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 20/03/2018 – DEERE: FALLING ARGENTINE SALES OFFSET POTENTIAL BRAZIL GAINS; 20/03/2018 – DEERE SEES AG EQUIPMENT DEMAND IMPROVING ON GRAIN PRICES; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. Sees FY18 Construction, Forestry Equipment Sales Up About 83%; 18/05/2018 – DEERE 2Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – WORLDWIDE SALES OF CONSTRUCTION AND FORESTRY EQUIPMENT ARE ANTICIPATED TO BE UP ABOUT 83 PERCENT FOR 2018; 18/05/2018 – DEERE – 2018 ADJ NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO EXCLUDING PROVISIONAL INCOME TAX ADJUSTMENTS ASSOCIATED WITH TAX REFORM IS FORECAST TO BE ABOUT $3.1 BLN; 04/04/2018 – Caterpillar Beating Deere Shows China Has Farming in Cross-Hairs; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: US FARMERS WILL FEEL EFFECT IMMEDIATELY AS THEY TEND TO SELL THEIR 2017 HARVEST GRADUALLY THROUGHOUT 2018 MARKETING YEAR – BERENBERG; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q Rev $10.7B; 04/04/2018 – Deere says assessing impact of Beíjing’s new tariffs

Minerva Advisors Llc increased its stake in Saga Communications Inc (SGA) by 42.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minerva Advisors Llc bought 40,464 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The hedge fund held 135,914 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.18M, up from 95,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minerva Advisors Llc who had been investing in Saga Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $185.33M market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $31.17. About 15,053 shares traded or 60.50% up from the average. Saga Communications, Inc. (NYSEMKT:SGA) has declined 15.38% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.38% the S&P500. Some Historical SGA News: 08/05/2018 – Saga Communications 1Q Rev $28M; 08/05/2018 – SAGA COMMUNICATIONS INC – QTRLY NET REVENUE INCREASED 7.1% TO $28 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Saga Communications 1Q EPS 26c; 06/03/2018 Saga Communications 4Q EPS $2.51; 24/05/2018 – Saga Communications, Inc. Names Warren Lada to Board of Directors; 23/05/2018 – SAGA COMMUNICATIONS, REPORTS RETIREMENT OF COO; 24/05/2018 – Saga Communications, Inc. Announces that Chris Forgy is Appointed Senior Vice President/Operations; 24/05/2018 – Saga Commun, Inc. Names Warren Lada to Bd of Directors; 19/04/2018 – DJ Saga Communications Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SGA); 06/03/2018 – Saga Communications 4Q Rev $31.5M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 60 investors sold DE shares while 336 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 206.93 million shares or 1.56% less from 210.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa accumulated 64,605 shares. Kentucky Retirement System stated it has 14,763 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Advsr Ok reported 2,010 shares. Whittier Trust Communications holds 24,582 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Hrt Ltd has 21,406 shares. Cetera Advisor Lc invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Balyasny Asset Llc has invested 0.52% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Farmers Bankshares has invested 0.2% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Williams Jones & Assoc Ltd Liability Co holds 0.05% or 15,920 shares. Piedmont Advisors owns 7,256 shares. Hilltop holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 2,362 shares. Btim Corp accumulated 206,076 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Dupont Mgmt stated it has 98,585 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Banque Pictet Cie holds 75,630 shares. Rothschild And Asset Mngmt Us has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Chilton Investment Co Llc, which manages about $5.22 billion and $3.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 26,634 shares to 1.29 million shares, valued at $172.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mplx Lp Com Unit Rep Ltd (NYSE:MPLX) by 12,792 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,665 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since May 20, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $227,781 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.37, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 3 investors sold SGA shares while 7 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 4.49 million shares or 0.16% more from 4.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bankshares Of New York Mellon owns 37,638 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA). Jpmorgan Chase And Communication reported 1,876 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag stated it has 5,566 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 421,913 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 7,025 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Co holds 0% or 153,955 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Fincl Grp Inc Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA). State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0% or 5,600 shares. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs invested in 394 shares. Bridgeway Capital Management holds 0.01% or 33,000 shares in its portfolio. Minerva Advisors Ltd Com has 135,914 shares. Financial Bank Of America Corporation De invested 0% of its portfolio in Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA). Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 507,601 shares. The Maryland-based Price T Rowe Assoc Md has invested 0% in Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA).

Minerva Advisors Llc, which manages about $300.28 million and $184.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 32,000 shares to 1.08 million shares, valued at $11.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.