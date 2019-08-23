Chilton Investment Co Lowered Stake in American Public Education In (APEI) as Valuation Rose; Odey Asset Management Group LTD Has Upped Its Stake in Activision Blizzard (ATVI) as Market Value Rose

Chilton Investment Co Llc decreased its stake in American Public Education In (APEI) by 31.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Investment Co Llc sold 10,164 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.44% . The hedge fund held 22,429 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $676,000, down from 32,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Investment Co Llc who had been investing in American Public Education In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $427.67 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $26.65. About 74,759 shares traded. American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) has declined 25.29% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.29% the S&P500. Some Historical APEI News: 03/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cedar Fair, American Public Education, Cadiz, National Rese; 08/05/2018 – American Public Education Sees 2Q EPS 29c-EPS 34c; 08/05/2018 – AMERICAN PUBLIC EDUCATION 1Q ADJ EPS 35C; 16/03/2018 – APEI SAYS COMMITTED TO WORKFORCE REDUCTION MARCH 12; 06/03/2018 American Public Education Announces Participation in the Sidoti & Company Spring 2018 Conference; 21/04/2018 – DJ American Public Education Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APEI); 16/03/2018 – APEI SAYS PROGRAM TO REESULT IN REDUCTION OF 48 EMPLOYEES; 28/03/2018 – American Public Education Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – American Public Education to Cut 48 Jobs Under Voluntary Early Retirement Plan Announced in 10-K; 08/05/2018 – AMERICAN PUBLIC EDUCATION 1Q REV. $75.0M, EST. $75.0M

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 262.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought 215,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 297,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.54 million, up from 82,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $49.08. About 3.55 million shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 05/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ACTIVISION BLIZZARD ON REVIEW FOR UPGRADE; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard, Inc. vs Game and Technology Co. Ltd. | Terminated-Dismissed | 05/03/2018; 15/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard: Brandon Snow Named Chief Revenue Officer; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard shares dive in wild ride following early release of incorrect earnings; 04/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard sales hit by success of rival’s `Fortnite’; 08/05/2018 – Destiny 2 Expansion II: Warmind Brings New Gear, Endgame Content, and Activities to Players; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Places Activision Blizzard, Inc.’s Baa2 Senior Unsecured Ratings On Review For Upgrade; 15/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard Expands Esports Leadership Team; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Activision Blizzard Inc.’s Senior Unsecured Ratings To Baa1; Outlook Stable; 08/03/2018 Prepare for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

Chilton Investment Co Llc, which manages about $5.22 billion and $2.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ) by 75,016 shares to 238,579 shares, valued at $61.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SPR) by 8,095 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,278 shares, and has risen its stake in Woodward Inc (NASDAQ:WWD).

