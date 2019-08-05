Chilton Investment Co Lowered Its Stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by $1.80 Million as Share Value Rose; Netflix (NFLX) Holding Has Raised by Light Street Capital Management Llc

Light Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 0.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Light Street Capital Management Llc bought 1,352 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 308,752 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.09M, up from 307,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Light Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $139.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $318.83. About 6.28 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 16/05/2018 – NETFLIX ON TRACK TO RELEASE AT LEAST 86 ORIGINAL FILMS ’18:RTRS; 21/05/2018 – CBS Los Angeles: Obamas Reach Deal With Netflix To Produce Variety Of Content; 19/04/2018 – Airtel likely to offer free subscription of Netflix on TV app; 18/04/2018 – NETFLIX: STRANGER THINGS S3 CAST TO INCLUDE GUEST CARY ELWES; 16/04/2018 – Investors May Be Watching These Netflix-Heavy Funds: ETF Watch; 24/05/2018 – NETFLIX PASSES DISNEY IN MARKET VALUATION; 08/03/2018 – Obama in Talks to Provide Shows for Netflix; 27/03/2018 – TicToc by Bloomberg: Netflix is on a hiring spree by offering big increase in compensation to new hires; 23/04/2018 – FACEBOOK, AMAZON, MICROSOFT, NETFLIX ADVANCE POST-MARKET; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Netflix And Says It Expects 2018 To Be ‘negative Cash Flow Trough’ — MarketWatch

Chilton Investment Co Llc decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 49.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Investment Co Llc sold 19,794 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The hedge fund held 19,879 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81M, down from 39,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $102.33. About 3.63 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 17/04/2018 – Medtronic Expands Focus on lnterventional Oncology with Its U.S. Launch of OptiSphere(TM) Embolization Spheres; 26/04/2018 – Two-Year Feasibility Study Results Encouraging with Medtronic Harmony(TM) Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve; 19/03/2018 – Study Shows Positive Results with Medtronic Cryoballoon for Patients with Persistent Atrial Fibrillation; 23/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC DRUG COATED BALLOON GETS FDA APPROVAL; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Hires JPMorgan Analyst to Focus on Shareholder Value; 20/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC NEW ANALYSES CONFIRM PATIENTS W/ MEDTRONIC CRT; 02/04/2018 – Halyard Health, Inc. Appoints Sarker as Senior Vice President, International; 09/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–506R88070-ICD PROCEDURE-MEDTRONIC USA – 506R88070; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC 4Q Adj EPS $1.42; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Names J.P. Morgan’s Weinstein Sr VP of Strategy

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Light Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $928.09 million and $1.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 94,450 shares to 52,350 shares, valued at $93.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spotify Technology S A by 87,324 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 195,051 shares, and cut its stake in Stoneco Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.