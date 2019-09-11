Chilton Investment Co Lowered Its Holding in Bank Amer (BAC) as Shares Rose; Rex Capital Advisors Lowered Yandex N Vshs Class A (YNDX) Holding by $425,000

Chilton Investment Co Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 1.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Investment Co Llc sold 36,574 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 2.98M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.32 million, down from 3.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $256.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $29.36. About 41.92 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 13/03/2018 – Merrill Lynch Bolsters Business Serving Richest Clients; 02/05/2018 – Merrill Lynch and Merrill Edge Launch Impact Portfolios, Broadening Opportunities for Investors to Align Their Investments With Their Values; 03/05/2018 – COVESTRO BOOKS ARE COVERED AT €75.50 LEVEL: BOFA; 18/05/2018 – U.S. gun lobby takes aim at ‘gun-hating’ banks Citi, BofA; 03/05/2018 – ResMed Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 25/04/2018 – BOFA SHAREHOLDERS VOTE TO RE-ELECT ALL 15 BOARD DIRECTORS; 30/04/2018 – Global Loan Issuance Down 13% in 2018, BofA Leads; 15/05/2018 – Brookdale Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – NY Bizjournal: Banking Roundup: Wells Fargo faces big fine… BofA to halt lending to some gun makers; 12/04/2018 – 76GP: BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION: FRN Variable Rate Fix

Rex Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Yandex N Vshs Class A (YNDX) by 6.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rex Capital Advisors Llc sold 12,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The institutional investor held 184,892 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.35 million, down from 197,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rex Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Yandex N Vshs Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $37.62. About 889,422 shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 29/05/2018 – Yandex Launches Yandex.Plus Subscription Service; 22/05/2018 – Boundless Introduces New Lightweight, Portable, Offline Basemap Server; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX SEES EBITDA LOSS FROM TAXI FLAT Y/Y DESPITE UBER MERGER; 04/04/2018 – YNDX, MA, FB: #NewsSatellite Russians will be able to transfer money via instant messengers; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX 1Q ADJ. EBITDA MARGIN +29%; 29/05/2018 – Russian search giant Yandex has launched its own home assistant smart speaker as it looks to take on the likes of the Amazon Echo and Google Home; 07/03/2018 Boundless to Host Roundtable Webinar on Boundless Server Enterprise; 29/05/2018 – Yandex also unveiled an online delivery platform similar to Amazon Prime; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX CLOSE YANDEX.MARKET DEAL; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Net $32.3M

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invest Management Of Virginia Lc stated it has 58,831 shares. River & Mercantile Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 827,898 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System has 18.64M shares. Highland Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 573,054 shares stake. Ledyard Financial Bank holds 0.05% or 14,231 shares. Pictet North America Advisors Sa accumulated 0.18% or 44,000 shares. Netherlands-based Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has invested 1.06% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Arvest State Bank Division stated it has 942,706 shares or 1.8% of all its holdings. Moreover, Natixis Advsrs LP has 0.4% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability Corp invested 0.06% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Gofen Glossberg Ltd Co Il invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). National Bank & Trust Hapoalim Bm invested in 26,539 shares or 0.18% of the stock. 964,338 were reported by Crestwood Advsrs Group Incorporated Lc. California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 16.20 million shares. Growth Limited Partnership has 100,000 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $5.93 billion for 10.79 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Chilton Investment Co Llc, which manages about $5.22 billion and $2.85B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 18,286 shares to 491,827 shares, valued at $70.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 19,072 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,286 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

