Chilton Investment Co Lowered Its 3M Co (MMM) Position by $3.86 Million as Valuation Declined; Broadwood Capital Holds Holding in Staar Surgical Co (STAA)

Broadwood Capital Inc increased its stake in Staar Surgical Co (STAA) by 0.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadwood Capital Inc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% . The hedge fund held 10.84 million shares of the ophthalmic goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $318.50M, up from 10.74M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadwood Capital Inc who had been investing in Staar Surgical Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $29.33. About 141,574 shares traded. STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) has declined 6.80% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.80% the S&P500. Some Historical STAA News: 22/04/2018 – DJ STAAR Surgical Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STAA); 20/04/2018 – /DISREGARD RELEASE: Staar Surgical Company/; 30/05/2018 – ECS LEARNING SYSTEMS, DEVELOPER OF STAAR MASTER®, BUYS; 09/03/2018 Staar Surgical Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of STAAR Surgical Company Investors (STAA); 23/03/2018 – Staar Surgical Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Staar Surgical 1Q EPS 1c; 30/05/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developer of STAAR MASTER®, Acquires PREPWORKS® to Create Industry-Leading Adaptive K-12 Test-Prep Offerings; 20/04/2018 – Matthew Haverland Slated To Helm Staar Surgical Company; 30/05/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developer of STAAR MASTER®, Acquires PREPWORKS® to Create Industry-Leading Adaptive K-12 Test-Prep

Chilton Investment Co Llc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 57.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Investment Co Llc sold 22,299 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The hedge fund held 16,442 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.85M, down from 38,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Investment Co Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.93B market cap company. It closed at $166.76 lastly. It is down 14.82% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL F. ROMAN SUCCEEDS INGE G. THULIN; 19/04/2018 – TRYG TRYG.CO – NOTES WILL BE ISSUED ON 26 APRIL 2018 WITH A VARIABLE INTEREST RATE OF 3M STIBOR + 2.50% PER ANNUM; 04/05/2018 – British Airways Pensions Exits GE, Doubles Down on 3M — Barrons.com; 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Kristen Ludgate Senior VP, Human Re; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 6.79 BLN RUPEES VS 6.48 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 21/03/2018 – Switzerland 3M Yield at -0.75% by End-18 (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M CO 1Q EPS 98C; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $10.20 TO $10.55 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 05/03/2018 – 3M Elevates Operating Chief to CEO as Thulin Moves to New Role; 13/04/2018 – IOC SAYS PACT FOR BOOKING 3M TONS/Y REGASIFICATION CAPACITY

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 16.29 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Chilton Investment Co Llc, which manages about $5.22 billion and $3.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Papa Johns Intl Inc (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 12,820 shares to 67,088 shares, valued at $3.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 17,230 shares in the quarter, for a total of 801,472 shares, and has risen its stake in Cadence Bancorporation.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is 3M Company (MMM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for MMM, KPTI, GTT and VRAY: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” published on September 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3M 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against 3M Company – MMM – Yahoo Finance” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “FILING DEADLINE–Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of MMM, GTT, PS and SRPT – GlobeNewswire” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Dow Jones Stocks to Sell Right Now – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Banque Pictet And Cie Sa stated it has 3.12% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Wallington Asset Ltd Liability holds 2.96% or 69,060 shares in its portfolio. Papp L Roy And Assocs accumulated 103,886 shares or 2.83% of the stock. Umb Commercial Bank N A Mo owns 52,365 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. East Coast Asset Ltd Co accumulated 5,408 shares. Ameritas Ptnrs Inc has invested 0.12% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Cubic Asset Management Llc stated it has 1.48% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). California-based Invest House Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.53% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Gould Asset Ltd Liability Corp Ca stated it has 1.32% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Moneta Gp Investment Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 3.31 million shares. Virtu Limited Liability holds 0.1% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 9,348 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc reported 0.18% stake. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 0.07% or 112,717 shares. Howe & Rusling reported 68,084 shares. Guardian Life Of America reported 1,661 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $2.22 million activity.

More notable recent STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CRUS, EGOV, SPWR and MYGN among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is NOW Inc (DNOW) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “STAAR Surgical Expects Fourth Quarter ICL Sales to Rise 42%; China Units Nearly Double, U.S. Market Returns to Growth – Business Wire” on January 07, 2019. More interesting news about STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Shares of STAAR Surgical Company Are Soaring Today – The Motley Fool” published on May 03, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “STARR Surgical down 6% – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 38 investors sold STAA shares while 36 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 38.65 million shares or 2.62% more from 37.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Susquehanna Gru Ltd Liability Partnership has 0% invested in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Renaissance Techs Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Williams Jones And Associates Ltd invested 0.02% of its portfolio in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Geode Mngmt Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) for 449,387 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada reported 1,190 shares stake. Interest accumulated 28,259 shares. Grandeur Peak Advsr Lc owns 18,279 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Com The has 27,892 shares. Kames Capital Public Ltd Co invested in 0.09% or 114,579 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership accumulated 0% or 61,600 shares. Moreover, Macquarie Ltd has 0% invested in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) for 1,354 shares. Cadence Mngmt Limited holds 0.32% of its portfolio in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) for 109,739 shares. The Connecticut-based Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Axa invested 0% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA).