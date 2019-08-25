Chilton Investment Co Lowered Intuit (INTU) Stake by $752,202 as Market Value Rose; Verizon (VZ) Holder Check Capital Management Decreased Stake by $666,700 as Stock Price Declined

Chilton Investment Co Llc decreased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 1.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Investment Co Llc sold 2,882 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The hedge fund held 204,063 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.34 million, down from 206,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $278.74. About 3.38M shares traded or 164.65% up from the average. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 18/04/2018 – Intuit and Just Energy Launch a Corporate Renewable Energy Program for Texas Residents; 07/03/2018 Intuit Launches QuickBooks Accountant Apps Program; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q EPS $4.59; 17/05/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: HR software company Glint adds Intuit exec as its first independent board member; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Science and Tech Adds Intuit, Exits VMware; 25/04/2018 – Intuit Reports 6% Increase in TurboTax Online Units: Raises Full-Year Consumer Group Guidance Range; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT 3Q NET REV. $2.93B, EST. $2.86B; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To Adj EPS $5.51-Adj EPS $5.53; 24/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Indigo Agriculture and Intuit

Check Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Verizon (VZ) by 13.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Check Capital Management Inc sold 11,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The hedge fund held 73,685 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.36M, down from 84,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Check Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $55.92. About 13.20 million shares traded or 0.38% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 27/03/2018 – Verizon unveils public safety private core; 21/03/2018 – U.S. BUSINESS BORROWING FOR NEW EQUIPMENT FOR FEB WAS $7.7 BLN, UP 31 PCT FROM LAST YEAR; FEB VOLUME WAS UP 13 PCT FROM $6.9 BLN IN JAN – ELFA; 25/04/2018 – VERIZON VZ.N : UBS SAYS RISK-REWARD IS SKEWED TO UPSIDE GIVEN IMPROVING WIRELESS FUNDAMENTALS, GROWING FCF, ATTRACTIVE VALUATION; 12/04/2018 – BeyondTrust Contributes Vulnerability Statistics to 2018 Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 07/03/2018 – Alkaline Water Co. Adds Another Top 75 Retailer; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRICING TERM SHEET WITH U.S. SEC RELATED TO OFFERING OF $730 MLN 5.32% NOTES DUE 2053 – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Sees Tax Law Boosting Verizon’s Operating Cash Flow by About $4 Billion; 20/04/2018 – VZ: HAS BEEN WORKING W/DOJ FOR SEVERAL MOS. REGARDING INQUIRY

Chilton Investment Co Llc, which manages about $5.22 billion and $2.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Woodward Inc (NASDAQ:WWD) by 9,682 shares to 48,256 shares, valued at $4.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 98,162 shares in the quarter, for a total of 128,044 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Interest Group Incorporated reported 112,979 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. 4.05 million are owned by Tiaa Cref Management Ltd Llc. 404,634 are owned by Atlanta Cap Mgmt L L C. Kwmg Limited Liability holds 0% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) or 5 shares. 935 are held by Mig Capital Ltd Liability. Tarbox Family Office reported 0.01% stake. Cap Invest Counsel owns 906 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership has 3,649 shares. Alta Cap Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.16% or 75,239 shares in its portfolio. Moody Natl Bank Trust Division owns 201 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker stated it has 2,390 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Wisconsin-based Jacobson Schmitt Limited Liability Co has invested 3.81% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Pacific Investment Com has invested 0.07% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 55,010 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Advsr Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 910 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spc Finance owns 0.49% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 38,543 shares. Perkins Management accumulated 0.66% or 16,900 shares. Moreover, Fifth Third State Bank has 0.42% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 1.10M shares. Keating Inv Counselors holds 159,655 shares. Appleton Ma reported 0.77% stake. Baker Ellis Asset Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 69,006 shares. Prudential holds 0.9% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 9.19M shares. Advisory Services Networks Ltd Liability has invested 0.62% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Lpl Limited Liability Com holds 2.04M shares. Clark Estates, a New York-based fund reported 574,359 shares. Of Virginia Va reported 71,698 shares. Covington Inv Advsr Inc accumulated 63,443 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Lc invested in 39,366 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Evergreen Management Limited Co reported 20,007 shares. 132,350 are held by Douglass Winthrop Advsr Lc.