Chilton Investment Co Lifted Position in Carters (CRI) as Stock Declined; As Nmi Holdings (NMIH) Stock Value Declined, Martingale Asset Management LP Has Decreased Its Holding by $1.10 Million

Martingale Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Nmi Holdings (NMIH) by 55.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP sold 43,969 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.63% . The institutional investor held 34,800 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $901,000, down from 78,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in Nmi Holdings for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.94B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $28.59. About 23,977 shares traded. NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) has risen 18.48% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NMIH News: 03/04/2018 – National MI Named to Fortune’s List of Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance; 03/05/2018 – NMI® at 56.8%; April Non-Manufacturing ISM® Report On Business®; 01/05/2018 – NMI HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 31C; 21/05/2018 – National MI Launches Rate GPS Risk-Based Pricing; 04/04/2018 – NMI® at 58.8%; March Non-Manufacturing ISM® Report On Business®; 23/05/2018 – NMI Holdings, Inc. CFO Adam Pollitzer to Participate in KBW Mortgage Finance & Asset Management Conference on May 31, 2018; 03/04/2018 – National Ml Named to Fortune’s List of Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance; 09/04/2018 – National Ml to Host Mortgage Leadership Roundtable in Orlando; 30/04/2018 – New Collaboration between NMI and Paysafe Provides Partners and Merchants with Significant International Reach and Capabilities; 01/05/2018 – NMI HOLDINGS 1Q EPS 34C

Chilton Investment Co Llc increased its stake in Carters Inc (CRI) by 237.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Investment Co Llc bought 17,390 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.30% . The hedge fund held 24,704 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.49 million, up from 7,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Carters Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.08B market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $92.24. About 140,781 shares traded. Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) has declined 9.76% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CRI News: 12/03/2018 – Carter’s, Inc. Announces Participation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 26/04/2018 – Carter’s Inc. 1Q Profit Falls 8% on Toys ‘R’ Us Charge; 28/03/2018 – Andy Dane Carter’s Unlocked Now Web Series Debuts on e360tv this April to Stream on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and More; 26/04/2018 – Carter’s 1Q Adj EPS $1.09; 02/05/2018 – Carter’s Recalls Children’s Cardigan Sets Due to Choking Hazard; 17/05/2018 – Carter’s, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Carter’s 1Q Net $42.5M; 27/04/2018 – Carter’s Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – CARTER’S INC CRI.N FY2018 REV VIEW $3.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – CARTER’S INC CRI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.64 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

