Chilton Investment Co Lifted Its Position in Service Intl (SCI) by $1.22 Million; As Glaxosmithkline (GSK) Valuation Rose, Kahn Brothers Group Boosted Holding

Chilton Investment Co Llc increased its stake in Service Corp Intl (SCI) by 41.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Investment Co Llc bought 30,395 shares as the company's stock rose 11.56% . The hedge fund held 102,991 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.14M, up from 72,596 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Service Corp Intl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $46.39. About 117,232 shares traded. Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) has risen 24.40% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500.

Kahn Brothers Group Inc increased its stake in Glaxosmithkline (GSK) by 1.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kahn Brothers Group Inc bought 15,610 shares as the company's stock rose 2.15% . The hedge fund held 1.28M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.35 billion, up from 1.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc who had been investing in Glaxosmithkline for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $41.98. About 955,694 shares traded. GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) has risen 0.49% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500.

Chilton Investment Co Llc, which manages about $5.22B and $2.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 215,737 shares to 113,756 shares, valued at $22.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 48,112 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 845,142 shares, and cut its stake in Ulta Salon Cosmetics & Fragrance (NASDAQ:ULTA).

More notable recent Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Service Corporation International (SCI) ? – Yahoo Finance" on June 11, 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold SCI shares while 87 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 148.02 million shares or 1.96% less from 150.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement System Of Texas reported 0.04% in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). Contravisory Inv Management Incorporated has invested 1.37% of its portfolio in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). Bank Of Mellon invested in 0.03% or 2.25 million shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Llc owns 673,230 shares. Zacks Mgmt invested 0.04% in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.04% or 61,966 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Company holds 26,267 shares. Laurion Management Limited Partnership invested 0.54% of its portfolio in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). Art has invested 0.04% in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). Virginia Retirement System Et Al holds 16,800 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 0.1% in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). Wade G W & invested 0.03% in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). Amer stated it has 0.06% in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). 34,015 were reported by M&T Bankshares. Starr Interest Co owns 0.06% invested in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) for 3,929 shares.

Kahn Brothers Group Inc, which manages about $640.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup by 26,466 shares to 920,627 shares, valued at $57.28B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ny Times Cl A (NYSE:NYT) by 557,610 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 672,512 shares, and cut its stake in Idw Media.