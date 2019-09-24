Chilton Investment Co Lifted Its Position in Republic Svcs (RSG) as Valuation Rose; As Essex Ppty Tr (ESS) Stock Rose, Shareholder Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America Has Boosted Its Position

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America increased its stake in Essex Ppty Tr Inc (ESS) by 8.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America bought 5,293 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.54% . The institutional investor held 66,490 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.41 million, up from 61,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America who had been investing in Essex Ppty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $326.61. About 67,310 shares traded. Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) has risen 29.26% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.26% the S&P500. Some Historical ESS News: 02/05/2018 – ESS SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $12.28 TO $12.64, EST. $12.46; 25/04/2018 – Navy News Stand: Essex ARG, 13th MEU Begin Integrated training; 28/03/2018 – PSIVIDA CORP. ANNOUNCES TRANSFORMATIVE ACQUISITION OF ICON BIOSCIENCE INC. AND GROWTH CAPITAL FINANCING WITH ESSEX WOODLANDS HEALTHCARE PARTNERS — COMPANY WILL REBRAND AS EYEPOINT PHARMACEUTICAL…; 06/03/2018 – Navy News Stand: USS Essex (LHD 2) Amphibious Readiness Group (ARG) Underway for Pre-Season Tactical Workout; 26/04/2018 – YellowAdvertiser: EXCLUSIVE: Campaigners slam Essex Council as it hides details of alleged child sex abuse and corruption,; 16/04/2018 – New York Post: Essex Crossing development gets $260M in financing; 20/03/2018 – Sen. Markey: Markey, Moulton, Tsongas Announce Essex National Heritage Bill; 15/03/2018 – ESSEX BIO-TECHNOLOGY LTD – PROFIT FOR YEAR HK$167.3 MLN VS HK$136.3 MLN; 06/03/2018 Essex and Hertfordshire County Councils Work Together to Pilot UK Innovation in Smart City Services; 21/05/2018 – Essex Property Trust Declares Quarterly Distributions

Chilton Investment Co Llc increased its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (RSG) by 1.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Investment Co Llc bought 19,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.08% . The hedge fund held 1.04M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $90.40M, up from 1.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Republic Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $87.26. About 260,132 shares traded. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.90% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.90% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 24/05/2018 – Republic Services Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 13; 02/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES 1Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 68C; 03/05/2018 – Republic Services Recorded Aggregate Accrual of $47M Relating to Outstanding Legal Proceedings as of March 31 — Filing; 21/04/2018 – DJ Republic Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RSG); 02/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES 1Q REV. $2.43B, EST. $2.42B; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 03/05/2018 – FITCH RTS REPUBLIC SERVICES’ PROPOSED 10-YEAR SR UNSEC NTS; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Rev $2.43B; 11/04/2018 – Republic Services Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 09/04/2018 – Republic Services Landfill Workers Organize For Power With Teamsters

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold ESS shares while 144 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 62.06 million shares or 1.05% less from 62.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Next Inc invested in 0.01% or 441 shares. Moreover, Oppenheimer has 0.18% invested in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) for 22,856 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd has 989,844 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Ww Asset has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma holds 0% of its portfolio in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) for 6 shares. 32,873 were accumulated by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board. Cwm Limited Liability Corp owns 0.06% invested in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) for 11,461 shares. Veritable Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) for 1,274 shares. Motco holds 0% in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) or 26 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Company accumulated 0.04% or 9,927 shares. 347 are owned by Tiverton Asset Limited. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.21% in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS). Davis Selected Advisers owns 66,591 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS). Moreover, Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 0.03% invested in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS).

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America, which manages about $846.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Site Centers Corp by 91,377 shares to 50,598 shares, valued at $669,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Uniti Group Inc by 89,574 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,682 shares, and cut its stake in Summit Hotel Pptys Inc (NYSE:INN).

More notable recent Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Significant Time For Essex’s Future – Full Of Opportunities – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Essex Property Trust makes C-suite changes – San Francisco Business Times – San Francisco Business Times” published on September 05, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Essex Property Trust (NYSE: ESS) moves forward with Essex at Central Park project in San Mateo – San Francisco Business Times – San Francisco Business Times” on July 13, 2018. More interesting news about Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Is Essex Property Trust Worth Its Premium Valuation? – Seeking Alpha” published on September 28, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Essex Property Trust Announces the Planned Retirement of John Eudy, Co-Chief Investment Officer and Adam Berry as Successor – Business Wire” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold RSG shares while 199 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 178.08 million shares or 1.22% less from 180.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nordea Invest Mgmt Ab accumulated 10,694 shares. Moreover, Pinnacle Associates Ltd has 0.01% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Cwm Limited Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has 31,900 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Amica Retiree Medical, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 976 shares. 532,850 are held by Raymond James Assocs. Ameritas Invest Prtn invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Deroy Devereaux Private Invest Counsel accumulated 34,273 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Advsr Asset Mngmt has invested 0.11% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Advisory Serv Networks Limited Liability holds 234 shares. 4,033 were reported by Royal Comml Bank Of Scotland Public Limited Com. Checchi Advisers invested in 2,802 shares or 0.03% of the stock. South Dakota Investment Council reported 16,279 shares. Contravisory Invest Management holds 2.41% or 72,047 shares. Aviva Public Limited Company reported 79,583 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.