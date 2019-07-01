Chilton Investment Co Lifted Costco Whsl New (COST) Holding By $1.33 Million; Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund (MMU) Sentiment Is 1.43

Chilton Investment Co Llc increased Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) stake by 1.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Chilton Investment Co Llc acquired 5,484 shares as Costco Whsl Corp New (COST)’s stock rose 14.98%. The Chilton Investment Co Llc holds 437,736 shares with $105.99 million value, up from 432,252 last quarter. Costco Whsl Corp New now has $115.42 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.68% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $262.45. About 898,998 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O SAYS TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES 10.9% IN APRIL; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there are no talks; 08/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Costco Earnings Headline; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE REPORTS AN BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Recognizes Costco Wholesale Corporation with 2018 Helen Darling Award for Excellence in Healt; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Costco’s IDR at ‘A+’; Outlook Stable; 18/05/2018 – Children’s National Dedicates Costco Wholesale Atrium in Recognition of 30-Year Partnership; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO FEB. U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 7.5%, EST. UP 6.2%; 08/03/2018 – Costco’s Squeeze on Suppliers Signifies Pain for P&G, Nestle; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – SECOND QUARTER TRAFFIC OR SHOPPING FREQUENCY WAS UP 3.7% WORLDWIDE AND 3.4% IN THE U.S. – CONF CALL

Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund Inc (MMU) investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.76, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 20 funds opened new or increased positions, while 14 sold and reduced positions in Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 4.70 million shares, down from 4.80 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 8 Increased: 12 New Position: 8.

Since January 2, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $395,827 activity. MEISENBACH JOHN W also bought $727,935 worth of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) on Monday, April 1. $151,495 worth of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) was sold by DECKER SUSAN L on Wednesday, January 2.

Among 15 analysts covering Costco (NASDAQ:COST), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Costco had 24 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of COST in report on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, April 11. As per Friday, March 8, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation maintained Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Friday, March 22. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Raymond James. Bank of America maintained Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating. The rating was initiated by Nomura with “Hold” on Tuesday, March 19. The stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, April 1 by Citigroup.

Chilton Investment Co Llc decreased Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) stake by 48,112 shares to 845,142 valued at $66.80 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) stake by 9,794 shares and now owns 249,787 shares. Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4.

It closed at $13.7 lastly. It is down 5.79% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500.

Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The company has market cap of $593.07 million. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It has a 507.42 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

