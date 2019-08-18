Chilton Investment Co Increased Its Rpm Intl (RPM) Stake; Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Has 1.36 Sentiment

Chilton Investment Co Llc increased Rpm Intl Inc (RPM) stake by 147.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Chilton Investment Co Llc acquired 33,185 shares as Rpm Intl Inc (RPM)’s stock rose 14.48%. The Chilton Investment Co Llc holds 55,727 shares with $3.23M value, up from 22,542 last quarter. Rpm Intl Inc now has $8.85 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.11% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $68.23. About 1.32M shares traded or 99.69% up from the average. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 6.97% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 23/03/2018 – Sonatype’s Nexus Firewall Extends DevSecOps with RubyGems and RPM Support; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP SEES 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST OF $530 MLN TO $540 MLN; 19/03/2018 – RPM BUYS LEADER IN TILE, GROUT SEALER MKT; 05/04/2018 – On the earnings front, Monsanto, RPM International, and Conn’s are all scheduled to report; 19/03/2018 – RPM International: Rust-Oleum Group Has Acquired Miracle Sealants Co; 04/05/2018 – RPM to Webcast Presentation at Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference; 08/05/2018 – RPM International Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – PriusChat: Lowest RPM’s at highway speed?; 05/04/2018 – RPM International 3Q EPS 30c; 03/05/2018 – RPM International Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for May. 10

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (GOF) investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.14, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 15 hedge funds increased or opened new equity positions, while 11 cut down and sold their equity positions in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund. The hedge funds in our database now own: 3.22 million shares, down from 3.35 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 7 Increased: 13 New Position: 2.

Stelac Advisory Services Llc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund for 14,000 shares. Cordasco Financial Network owns 3,487 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sigma Planning Corp has 0.06% invested in the company for 58,112 shares. The California-based Clenar Muke Llc has invested 0.02% in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc, a New York-based fund reported 280,976 shares.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The company has market cap of $738.24 million. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

The stock increased 0.60% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $20.27. About 135,124 shares traded. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (GOF) has 0.00% since August 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering RPM International (NYSE:RPM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. RPM International has $8200 highest and $55 lowest target. $68.50’s average target is 0.40% above currents $68.23 stock price. RPM International had 5 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, August 6 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Monday, April 8. The stock of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, April 5.

