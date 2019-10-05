Chilton Investment Co Increased Holding in Papa Johns Intl (PZZA) by $564,080 as Stock Declined; Amazon Com (AMZN) Position Raised by Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company

Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 51.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company bought 261 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 771 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.46M, up from 510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $854.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $15.23 during the last trading session, reaching $1739.65. About 2.28M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 08/03/2018 – Christina Farr: SCOOP: The latest on the Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway, JPM CEO search for its health initiative, via sources,; 29/03/2018 – Amazon’s Washington influence machine built to withstand Trump’s attacks; 16/05/2018 – i newspaper: Exclusive: Amazon pulls clothes and toys mocking mental illness following i investigation – but scores more; 16/03/2018 – Betabeat: Walmart’s Move Into India’s E-Commerce Sector Could Pose a Serious Threat to Amazon; 02/05/2018 – Amazon Said to Offer Retailers Discounts to Adopt Payment System; 27/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos says Blue Origin’s next rocket test flight is scheduled for Sunday morning; 22/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Chile’s President Pinera to meet VP Amazon Web Services; 11/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Amazon and Google are fighting again Plus, Spotify drops R. Kelly from its playlists as part of its new rules about hate content; House Democrats release all the politically divisive Russia-linked Facebook ads; sending inaudible secret commands to Siri and Alexa; 04/04/2018 – Amazon reportedly may offer to buy India’s Flipkart; 28/03/2018 – Amazon Drops Below Key Level As Loss Accelerates — MarketWatch

Chilton Investment Co Llc increased its stake in Papa Johns Intl Inc (PZZA) by 23.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Investment Co Llc bought 12,820 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.71% . The hedge fund held 67,088 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.00 million, up from 54,268 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Papa Johns Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $53.19. About 824,340 shares traded. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has risen 5.61% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 26/04/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S REPORTS JOE SMITH AS CFO; 08/05/2018 – Papa John’s 1Q Rev $427.4M; 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for SandRidge Energy, BIOVERATIV INC, Ultra Clean, The Mosaic, Papa John’s Int; 08/05/2018 – Papa John’s 1Q EPS 50c; 03/05/2018 – American Century Companies Inc. Exits Position in Papa John’s; 10/05/2018 – Papa John’s International Reaches Milestone with 50th Restaurant Opening in Spain; 26/04/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S-STEVE COKE, INTERIM PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL & ACCOUNTING OFFICER, WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS VP INVESTOR RELATIONS AND STRATEGY; 28/03/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Papa John’s CFO compensation withdrawn; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA COMPARABLE SALES DECREASE OF 5.3%; 30/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces New Combo Deal to Support Wounded Warrior Project

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $141,969 activity.

Chilton Investment Co Llc, which manages about $5.22 billion and $3.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 24,546 shares to 611,282 shares, valued at $85.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 144,478 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 348,427 shares, and cut its stake in Mplx Lp Com Unit Rep Ltd (NYSE:MPLX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.53, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 26 investors sold PZZA shares while 57 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 26.01 million shares or 2.36% less from 26.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tokio Marine Asset reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Springowl Associates Ltd Liability has 39,287 shares. Aperio Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2,647 shares stake. Metropolitan Life Ins reported 12,469 shares. Art Advisors owns 83,913 shares. Us Bankshares De holds 0% or 207 shares. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 5,263 shares. The Georgia-based Synovus has invested 0% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Ins Company The has invested 0% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt stated it has 0% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Pnc Financial Services Grp reported 620 shares stake. Retirement System Of Alabama stated it has 0.01% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability Com owns 57,540 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Com holds 6,460 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fmr Limited Liability Company owns 534 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company, which manages about $30.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 8,140 shares to 4,460 shares, valued at $732,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.