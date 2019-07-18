Chilton Investment Co Increased By $9.52 Million Its Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) Holding; BRIGHTROCK GOLD CORPORATION NEW (BRGC) Sellers Increased By 250% Their Shorts

Chilton Investment Co Llc increased Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) stake by 328.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Chilton Investment Co Llc acquired 98,162 shares as Tractor Supply Co (TSCO)’s stock rose 3.58%. The Chilton Investment Co Llc holds 128,044 shares with $12.52 million value, up from 29,882 last quarter. Tractor Supply Co now has $13.41 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.07% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $111.11. About 772,086 shares traded. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 39.39% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.96% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply 1Q EPS 57c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tractor Supply Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSCO); 05/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Kicks Off Semi-Annual 4-H Fundraiser; 11/04/2018 – Petsense Expands National Retail Presence With Entry Into Florida; 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Baird’s 2018 Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Raises Dividend 15% To Mark The 8th-straight Year Of Increases — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Baird’s 2018 Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference; 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 23/05/2018 – Tractor Supply’s “Follow Us to the Fair” Tour to Embark on Cross-Country Journey

Among 6 analysts covering Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Tractor Supply had 13 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, April 26 report. The stock of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 15. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Overweight” on Tuesday, July 16. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 16 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Friday, April 26 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Thursday, February 14.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 48 investors sold TSCO shares while 186 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 95.15 million shares or 3.31% less from 98.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 204,177 are held by California State Teachers Retirement. Bartlett And Comm Lc invested in 0% or 250 shares. Td Asset Mngmt Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Citadel Limited Liability Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) for 410,663 shares. Private Advisor Gp Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) for 5,628 shares. Sun Life Fincl Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). The Missouri-based American Century Incorporated has invested 0.09% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Suntrust Banks reported 108,713 shares. Advisory Service Net Lc holds 0% or 386 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Pcl holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) for 121,841 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt Com invested 0.09% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Trustmark Bancshares Trust Department reported 0% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Fred Alger Mngmt invested in 924 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.02% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Horizon Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Chilton Investment Co Llc decreased Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) stake by 57,893 shares to 35,022 valued at $10.51M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Idexx Labs Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX) stake by 8,971 shares and now owns 263,420 shares. Republic Svcs Inc (NYSE:RSG) was reduced too.