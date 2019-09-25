Chilton Investment Co Holds Stake in Republic Svcs (RSG); As Mosaic Co New (Call) (MOS) Stock Price Declined, Two Sigma Securities Cut Stake

Chilton Investment Co Llc increased its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (RSG) by 1.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Investment Co Llc bought 19,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.08% . The hedge fund held 1.04M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $90.40M, up from 1.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Republic Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $86.14. About 572,516 shares traded. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.90% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.90% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Net $237.9M; 02/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES 1Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 68C; 02/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Republic Services – 04/02/2018 05:07 PM; 07/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES TO Baa2 FROM Baa3 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Republic Services’ Proposed 10-Year Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q EPS 72c; 20/04/2018 – Republic Services Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Republic Services; 22/05/2018 – Republic Services’ Chuck Serianni Named 2018 Financial Executive of the Year by the Financial Executives International; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Republic Services’ Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa2; Outlook To Stable

Two Sigma Securities Llc decreased its stake in Mosaic Co New (Call) (MOS) by 25.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Sigma Securities Llc sold 15,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% . The hedge fund held 45,600 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.14M, down from 61,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Sigma Securities Llc who had been investing in Mosaic Co New (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.92B market cap company. The stock increased 2.32% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $20.51. About 2.86M shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 17/05/2018 – MOSAIC CEO O’ROURKE COMMENTS AT CONFERENCE IN N.Y; 09/03/2018 – The Mosaic Company (MOS), Peers Jump to Session High; Chatter Suggests Potash Mine Collapse in Belarus; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC SEES FY CAPEX $900M TO $1.10B; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 SALES VOLUMES FOR POTASH 8.2 MILLIONS OF TONNES – 9.0 MILLIONS OF TONNES; 14/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – MOVE WILL ALLOW CO TO RECONSIDER U.S. OFFICE FOOTPRINT, INCLUDING SPACES IN PLYMOUTH, FISHHAWK AND HIGHLAND OAKS LOCATIONS IN FLORIDA; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC: RESTRUCTURING PACE IN CHINA PHOSPHATE TO CONTINUE; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic: Ebel Succeeds Robert Lumpkins; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.20 – $1.60 PER SHARE; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC SAYS POTASH DEMAND LOOKS ROBUST

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 34 investors sold RSG shares while 199 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 178.08 million shares or 1.22% less from 180.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tower Research Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) has 5,723 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 25,370 shares. Cibc World Markets holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 23,625 shares. Kansas-based Mariner Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Greenleaf Tru has invested 0% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). The California-based Rwwm has invested 0.39% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Partners Grp Hldg Ag invested in 480,109 shares. Clean Yield Group Incorporated reported 0% stake. 9,800 are owned by Silvercrest Asset Management Group Ltd. Mackenzie Fincl stated it has 142,687 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Lc invested 0.04% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). United Kingdom-based Bp Pcl has invested 0.09% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Jane Street Gp Limited Liability Com reported 22,181 shares or 0% of all its holdings. New York State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Moreover, Motco has 0.01% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Chilton Investment Co Llc, which manages about $5.22 billion and $3.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 26,634 shares to 1.29M shares, valued at $172.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc New (NYSE:MRK) by 5,482 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,118 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.31 EPS, down 58.67% or $0.44 from last year’s $0.75 per share. MOS’s profit will be $119.65M for 16.54 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by The Mosaic Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 158.33% EPS growth.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $473,466 activity. Freeland Clint bought 4,250 shares worth $100,300. $50,022 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) shares were bought by Koenig Emery N.. On Wednesday, August 21 the insider BEEBE CHERYL K bought $249,692. On Friday, May 10 Isaacson Mark J. bought $23,550 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) or 1,000 shares.

Two Sigma Securities Llc, which manages about $9.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 9,100 shares to 13,100 shares, valued at $4.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 9,797 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,997 shares, and has risen its stake in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (Call) (NYSE:AVB).