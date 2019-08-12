Chilton Investment Co Holding In Union Pacific (UNP) Was Raised; As Pepsico (PEP) Valuation Rose, Holder Massachusetts Financial Services Company Boosted Position

Massachusetts Financial Services Company increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 3.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massachusetts Financial Services Company bought 217,504 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 7.08 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $867.50M, up from 6.86M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Company who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $179.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $128.34. About 1.81 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 19/03/2018 – Calise Partners Names Susan Scull Executive Director, Client Strategy; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – BARE SNACKS LEADERSHIP WILL REPORT INTO FRITO-LAY NORTH AMERICA; 20/03/2018 – Encouraging Women in STEM: PepsiCo and the Society of Women Engineers Kick-Off Annual Student Engineering Challenge; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s snack business has been outperforming its North American beverage business; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Net $1.34B; 09/03/2018 – PepsiCo Foundation and GENYOUth Partner to Conquer Hunger Among Students By Expanding “Grab-n-Go” School Breakfast Programs; 19/03/2018 – Scores of Big Apple convenience stores have run out of Doritos, Cheetos and other Frito-Lay products â€” and snack fans can blame PepsiCo Chief Executive Indra Nooyi for their less crunchy lunches; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Net Capital Spending About $3.6B; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo earnings: 96 cents per share, vs 93 cents EPS expected; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees Forex Having Neutral Impact on 2018 Revenue, EPS

Chilton Investment Co Llc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 3.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Investment Co Llc bought 14,017 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The hedge fund held 477,408 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.82 million, up from 463,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $165.5. About 2.11 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q OPER REV. $5.5B, EST. $5.38B; 19/03/2018 – LISC: Union Pacific gives $3M to bolster U.S. workforce, lift communities; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Sinks as `Operational Challenges’ Raise Costs; 06/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS REDEMPTION RESULTED IN AN EARLY-EXTINGUISHMENT, NON-CASH, PRE-TAX CHARGE OF $85 MLN – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CFO SAYS TARIFFS WOULD HURT U.S. JOBS; 09/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 09/03/2018 – Union Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific – 03/15/2018 10:45 AM; 19/03/2018 – Louisiana Transportation Infrastructure Receives $87 million Boost from Union Pacific; 28/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/28/2018 05:05 PM

Massachusetts Financial Services Company, which manages about $237.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 168,191 shares to 9.26 million shares, valued at $747.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 18,801 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,789 shares, and cut its stake in Armstrong World Inds Inc New (NYSE:AWI).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Prns reported 1.70 million shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance holds 0.09% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 5,800 shares. Gradient Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 2,163 shares. Garland Cap Management owns 40,122 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al has invested 0.15% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Alta Capital Mngmt Limited Co has invested 1.29% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Guardian Life Insur Of America invested 0.06% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Miracle Mile Advsr Ltd Liability has 37,867 shares. Hartford Inv Management Comm holds 0.64% or 183,667 shares. Blackhill Capital has invested 0.02% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Rench Wealth Mgmt reported 2,849 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Private Wealth Advsr owns 8,483 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. Geode Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.59% or 18.62 million shares. Susquehanna International Grp Inc Llp accumulated 23,930 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 16,607 shares.

Chilton Investment Co Llc, which manages about $5.22B and $2.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 19,657 shares to 33,137 shares, valued at $3.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 57,893 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,022 shares, and cut its stake in Nvr Inc (NYSE:NVR).