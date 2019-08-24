Chilton Investment Co Holding in Rpm Intl (RPM) Has Increased by $1.92 Million as Stock Value Rose; As Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Market Value Rose, Syntal Capital Partners Has Raised Its Holding

Syntal Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 80.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Syntal Capital Partners Llc bought 6,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 15,508 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, up from 8,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Syntal Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $293.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $117.32. About 7.10M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Chilton Investment Co Llc increased its stake in Rpm Intl Inc (RPM) by 147.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Investment Co Llc bought 33,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The hedge fund held 55,727 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23 million, up from 22,542 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Rpm Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $66.33. About 472,598 shares traded. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 6.97% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold RPM shares while 123 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 98.77 million shares or 1.29% less from 100.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 20,240 were accumulated by Castleark Management Limited Liability Corp. Waddell & Reed has invested 0.22% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Sigma Planning Corp holds 0.03% or 10,023 shares in its portfolio. 142,987 are owned by Pnc Gru. Moreover, Johnson Group Incorporated has 0.01% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) for 2,000 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Raymond James Svcs Advsrs reported 0% stake. Walleye Trading Ltd invested in 308 shares or 0% of the stock. Benjamin F Edwards And Company holds 1,462 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Lpl Limited holds 43,287 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Chilton Limited Liability accumulated 0.11% or 55,727 shares. Rmb Cap Limited Liability Company has 74,938 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Lenox Wealth Mgmt Inc holds 800 shares. Cwm Ltd Company owns 443 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM).

Chilton Investment Co Llc, which manages about $5.22B and $2.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 31,723 shares to 878,517 shares, valued at $168.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Heico Corp New (NYSE:HEI) by 33,165 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 581,010 shares, and cut its stake in Kemper Corp Del (NYSE:KMPR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whalerock Point Prtnrs Lc invested in 24,300 shares or 1.65% of the stock. Doheny Asset Mngmt Ca reported 7,756 shares stake. Strategic stated it has 41,782 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. First Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 1.52M shares. Clearbridge Limited Liability Corp reported 5.51M shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Com holds 0.55% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 53,390 shares. Ballentine Ptnrs Ltd Liability accumulated 0.21% or 39,406 shares. Csat Investment Advisory Lp invested in 2,751 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Salem Cap Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.43% or 7,552 shares in its portfolio. Coho Prtn Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 8,516 shares. Moreover, Garde Capital Inc has 0.08% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 4,693 shares. Alta Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 2,175 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Valley National Advisers has 1.25% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 41,998 shares. Mufg Americas Holdg has 527,293 shares. Allstate reported 170,894 shares.

Syntal Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $422.80 million and $221.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hff Inc Cl A (NYSE:HF) by 10,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $7.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.