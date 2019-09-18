Chilton Investment Co Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS) Has Decreased as Market Valuation Rose; Centurylink Investment Management Company Has Increased Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $1.37 Million

Centurylink Investment Management Company increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 181.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centurylink Investment Management Company bought 9,831 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 15,242 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.13M, up from 5,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centurylink Investment Management Company who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $136.31. About 4.47 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 11/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS ‘BLACK PANTHER’ GLOBAL CUME TO SUNDAY $1.08B; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MEDIA NETWORKS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 3% TO $6.1 BLN; 07/05/2018 – Fred Katayama: Exclusive: Comcast prepares to crash the party between Disney-Fox with an all-cash bid; 30/04/2018 – Disney Music Group’s New A Cappella Group, D Cappella, Featured On “American Idol’s” Disney Night; 30/05/2018 – FOXA RECOMMENDS HLDRS VOTE IN FAVOR TO ADOPT DISNEY MERGER PACT; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O SAYS NO MEDIA PLURALITY CONCERNS, VERY DIFFERENT REGULATORY PROPOSITION THAN FOX; 03/04/2018 – Disney offers to buy Sky News in effort to calm fears on Murdoch’s UK power; 26/04/2018 – ‘Star Wars Resistance’ is Disney’s latest small-screen spinoff; 08/05/2018 – Disney could potentially make more “Avengers” movies following the release of a fourth, so far untitled, film in 2019, according to Disney chief Bob Iger; 12/03/2018 – Shane Smith Will Remain at Vice Media

Chilton Investment Co Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 3.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Investment Co Llc sold 24,546 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 611,282 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $85.36M, down from 635,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $245.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $136.31. About 4.47 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/03/2018 – New York Post: Pulse shooter scoped out Disney World, West Palm Beach: widow; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY:FAVREAU TO PRODUCE DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER `STAR WARS’ SERIES; 29/05/2018 – ABC cancels TV’s Roseanne hours after star’s racist ‘ape’ tweet; 09/04/2018 – Solo: A Star Wars Story Product Lands at Retail; 29/03/2018 – ITALIA INDEPENDENT GROUP SPA IINT.Ml – HAS SIGNED LICENSE AGREEMENT TO MAKE DISNEY, MARVEL AND LUCAS FILM THEMED GLASSES; 05/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines gets ‘animated’ with newly themed plane featuring artwork from Disney•Pixar’s lncredibles 2; 16/05/2018 – Lasseter Could Return in a Creative Capacity, With Fewer Management Responsibilities; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – BOB CHAPEK NAMED CHAIRMAN OF PARKS, EXPERIENCES AND CONSUMER PRODUCTS SEGMENT; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Super Hero predicted to boost Disney; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY ANNUAL MEETING BEGINS IN HOUSTON

Centurylink Investment Management Company, which manages about $18.36B and $256.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xerox Corp by 13,923 shares to 39,743 shares, valued at $1.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 14,107 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,678 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Disney upsizes tender offer, announces early results – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Disney May Disrupt Netflix, But Take Your Time With DIS Stock – Investorplace.com” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Disney’s Iger leaves Apple board – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Disney Stock Driven By Disney+ Presents a Problem for Investors – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Chilton Investment Co Llc, which manages about $5.22 billion and $3.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3,891 shares to 46,304 shares, valued at $7.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Us Bancorp Del Com New (NYSE:USB) by 6,166 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,753 shares, and has risen its stake in Frontdoor Inc.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 31.55 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

