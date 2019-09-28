Chilton Investment Co Holding In Csx (CSX) Was Has Boosted; Menta Capital Has Cut Audiocodes LTD (AUDC) Position by $664,350; Share Value Rose

Menta Capital Llc decreased its stake in Audiocodes Ltd (AUDC) by 59.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc sold 44,290 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.25% . The hedge fund held 29,838 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $462,000, down from 74,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Audiocodes Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $583.35M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $19.88. About 216,743 shares traded or 5.64% up from the average. AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) has risen 90.60% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 90.60% the S&P500. Some Historical AUDC News: 13/03/2018 – AudioCodes Selected by Fuze for Global UCaaS Voice Connectivity; 03/04/2018 – AudioCodes Announces First Quarter 2018 Reporting; 12/03/2018 – AudioCodes Adds Support for Microsoft Teams; 12/03/2018 AudioCodes One Voice Operations Center (OVOC) Now Supported on AWS; 22/05/2018 – AudioCodes Selected by TetraVX for Hosted Unified Communications Services; 20/03/2018 – AudioCodes Hosts Accelerate 2018 Event in Tel Aviv, Israel; 14/05/2018 – Time2Market Selects AudioCodes Virtualized SBC and IP Phones for Growing Hosted Skype for Business Service

Chilton Investment Co Llc increased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 0.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Investment Co Llc bought 10,315 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The hedge fund held 1.71M shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $132.20 million, up from 1.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $68.91. About 2.43M shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 23/04/2018 – CSX Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 23/04/2018 – CSX Announces Operating Management Changes; 16/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ACQUISITION OF OPERATING EASEMENT–GRAND TRUNK WESTERN RAILROAD COMPANY; 15/05/2018 – TUDOR REDUCED JPM, ORCL, GIS, ROST, CSX IN 1Q: 13F; 14/05/2018 – CSX CORP CSX.O : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 23/04/2018 – DJ CSX Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSX); 25/04/2018 – CSX Employee Recognized with Industry Award for Environmental Excellence; 16/05/2018 – CSX Corporation Chief Executive Officer to Address Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference; 29/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: HGS- FCR LLC — AQUISTION EXEMPTION — CSX TRANSPORATION, INC; 05/03/2018 CSX Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CSX Corp. Stock Has Derailed – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CSX: A Great Entry Point – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Ongoing Trade War Might Derail the Technical Argument for CSX Stock – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Introducing CSX (NASDAQ:CSX), The Stock That Zoomed 190% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CSX Corporation (CSX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 27, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 26, 2019.

Chilton Investment Co Llc, which manages about $5.22B and $3.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 246,538 shares to 24,894 shares, valued at $3.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mettler Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) by 1,326 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,371 shares, and cut its stake in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.13, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 37 investors sold CSX shares while 320 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 550.04 million shares or 1.56% less from 558.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Natl Bank owns 3,596 shares. Hilltop invested 0.12% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Stephens Ar owns 52,936 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Verition Fund Mngmt Lc has 31,749 shares. Kelly Lawrence W Associates Incorporated Ca holds 0.01% or 650 shares. Bennicas And reported 47,175 shares. Ballentine Prns Ltd Liability has invested 0.05% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Gradient Investments Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.01% stake. Markston Int Limited Co reported 146,303 shares. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Id holds 0.03% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 4,600 shares. Burt Wealth Advsrs holds 0.29% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 8,641 shares. Perella Weinberg Limited Partnership holds 0.14% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) or 40,612 shares. Fairfield Bush & holds 0.38% or 14,400 shares in its portfolio. Fca Corp Tx reported 1.81% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Lynch And Assoc In stated it has 0.31% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX).

Menta Capital Llc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $235.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cohen & Steers Inc (NYSE:CNS) by 7,854 shares to 13,767 shares, valued at $708,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) by 21,936 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,105 shares, and has risen its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS).